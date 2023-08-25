St. Ambrose (0-0) at Taylor (Indiana) (0-0)

Storylines: Both teams are looking to rebound from sub-.500 seasons last year — SAU struggled to a 2-8 record while the Trojans were 5-6 overall — and doing it with newer coaches. SAU coach Vince Fillipp is in just his second year as head coach and Taylor’s Aaron Mingo is beginning his third season as head coach. … Because of this week’s intense heat, the Bees moved to 6 a.m. practices, which Fillipp said were very productive. … A number of starting spots are secured, but Fillipp said the plan is to get others on the field to help the Bees build much-needed depth. … SAU is traveling to Upland on Saturday morning with a lunch stop in Champaign. Fillip said that in a first, the Bees will stay overnight after the game, not returning until Sunday morning. … In its 76th year of football, Taylor sits with 299 victories. … The Trojans have players from 15 states on the roster — none from Illinois or Iowa.