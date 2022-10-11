COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Cyclones face long odds against No. 22 Texas Saturday in Austin

AMES — Matt Campbell can’t identify a flaw.

Every time Iowa State University’s football coach studies Texas, he comes to the same conclusion.

“We’ve played a lot of good Texas teams since we’ve been here,” Campbell said. “I would say this is the best that we (will) have played.”

The Cyclones (3-3, 0-3 Big 12 Conference) are heavy underdogs against the No. 22 Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) in Saturday’s 11 a.m. matchup at Darrell K Royal Stadium.

And for good reason. ISU is averaging a Big 12-worst 14.7 points per game in conference play and Texas scored 49 points last week alone while shutting out Oklahoma.

So on paper, the Longhorns should be favored by more than two touchdowns, which they are, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers. But the Cyclones also are leading the league in scoring defense, allowing just 18.3 points per conference game, so hanging a crooked number on them may prove to be difficult.

“These guys have been close in a lot of football games here, most recently the last two, coming down to the wire," Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters this week. "They play great defense, probably the best defense in our conference.”

Texas has been similarly stingy on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second to ISU in league-only scoring defense at 19.0 points per game.

Couple that with the Longhorns’ potent offense that’s put up an average of 40.3 points against the Sooners, Texas Tech and West Virginia, and Campbell’s glowing assessment seems perfectly apt.

The Cyclones own an unprecedented three-game win streak in the series, but extending that string of success will hinge on near-perfect execution from the first snap to the last.

“No matter what happens, we’re gonna come out and play a full game,” ISU safety Beau Freyler said. “Give everything we’ve got, so nothing changes with a loss or anything, we’re just gonna keep working, keep fighting.”

Texas’s balanced offense will test the Cyclones’ ability to operate with a short memory on defense. The Longhorns have rushed the ball 210 times and thrown it 177 times to achieve an average of 445 yards per game. Playmakers such as quarterback Quinn Ewers, running back Bijan Robinson, receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, as well as tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders dot the field for Texas.

Sanders boasts a team-best five touchdown catches. Robinson has scored a league-leading 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing, one receiving). Ewers can make every throw and has been sacked just three times in conference play.

“I feel like they’re just more comfortable altogether,” ISU cornerback Myles Purchase said. “Their staff was pretty new last year and this year I feel like they’re more comfortable. More comfortable with their quarterback situation. So they’re putting playmakers in a position to make plays and that’s just something we’ve got to take care of.”

That’s easier said than done, especially now that Ewers is fully healthy after missing three games and flawlessly connecting with his broad array of weapons.

“They’ve put together a team that really represents, obviously, what some of the elite programs in the country have,” Campbell said.

Injury updates: Campbell said it’s unclear if the Cyclones’ top two tailbacks, Jirehl Brock and Cartevious Norton, will be able to play on Saturday.

“Both guys were still not 100% on Sunday,” Campbell said. “I think (Tuesday’s) practice will tell us a lot.”

Brock played in part of Saturday’s 10-9 loss to Kansas State. Norton has played in just two games this season.

Campbell said linebacker Colby Reeder, who was injured against the Wildcats, could be ready to go sooner rather than later.

“(He) was a lot better on Sunday than maybe we thought he was gonna be,” Campbell said. “So I think we’re hopeful for him in terms of where he’s at right now and going forward.”