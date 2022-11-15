COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Four Vikings earn All-CCIW honors

Two offensive standouts and bookend defensive ends from Augustana College’s football team earned All-CCIW honors as voted by the league coaches.

Wide receiver Bobby Inserra and offensive lineman Cain Johnson joined Chase Tatum and Cole Romano as second-team selections on the honor squad announced Tuesday after helping the Vikings to a 4-5 season (4-5 CCIW).

It was the second time earning all-conference recognition for Inserra and Tatum who were also second-team selections last year.

“For those individuals to get recognized at that level is a great accomplishment for those guys,” Augie coach Steve Bell said. “It shows that we have some kids on this team that can definitely compete at that level. It’s a tribute to their teammates and them as individuals that they were able to accomplish that in such a good conference.”

According to Bell, all three seniors are contemplating returning for an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 school year.

Inserra, a senior from Park Ridge, Ill., led the team in receptions (63), yards (829) and touchdowns (8) as he averaged just under 83 yards per game and over 13 yards per catch. He ranked third in the CCIW in yards per game and second in total yards.

Johnson, junior from Galesburg High School, helped anchored an offensive line that ranked in the top five in the league in sacks allowed and helped lead an Augie rushing attack that also ranked top five in the CCIW.

Tatum, a senior from Princeton, was fourth on the team in solo tackles (41) despite missing the final two games because of a knee injury. He recorded seven tackles for loss, five of which were sacks. He also forced two fumbles and had one fumble recovery. He ranked 25th in the CCIW in tackles for loss and 13th in sacks.

Romano, a senior from Johnsburg, Ill., led the Vikings with nine TFLs, all coming via the sack. Romano ranked third in the league in the sacks category, also placing fourth in yards lost with 56 in that category. He also recovered one fumble.

Each team also had one player honored with the CCIW Respect Award. Augie’s recipient was senior offensive lineman Daniel Skold (Plainfield, Ill.), who said he is planning on coming back to use the extra season of eligibility.

League champ and national top-ranked North Central almost made a clean sweep of the league’s top awards.

First-year head coach Brad Spencer was named the Bob Reade Coach of the Year, senior running back Ethan Greenfield earned the Art Keller Offensive Student-Athlete of the Year honor and Jeske Maples was the Offensive Line Student-Athlete of the Year.

North Central's Dan Lester shared the Don Larson Co-Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year award with Millikin’s Alexander Perkins.

Carroll University’s Will Campbell was named the league’s First-Year Student-Athlete of the Year.