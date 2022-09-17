COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Furious rally falls short as SAU drops to 0-3

For three quarters of play Saturday afternoon, the St. Ambrose University football team was kind of like the rainy weather — not good.

But after going down by 26 points early in the fourth quarter on a wet afternoon of intermittent downpours, the Fighting Bees finally put things together and scored three straight touchdowns.

However, once back in the game, SAU couldn’t find the offense it needed on one more drive to pull off the comeback and dropped a 36-30 nonconference decision to Mid-States Football Association crossover foe Lawrence Tech at Brady Street Stadium.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to play our best football when we’re not down 28 points,” said first-year SAU head coach Vince Fillipp. “It seems like when we’re relaxed and not thinking about the score is when we execute at a higher level and put a lot of pressure on teams.

“In close games and tight situations, we don’t.”

The Fighting Bees (0-3 and with an open week in the schedule next week) sure did that against the 1-2 Blue Devils as junior quarterback Tom Casey responded by leading three quick scoring drives capped by three touchdown passes in the homecoming contest.

Lawrence Tech went up 36-10 with a 10-yard TD run from Keone Sanders with 12:54 left in regulation.

SAU answered with a 9-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 26-yard Casey scoring strike to Nolan Bielskis (two catches, 61 yards).

An attempted pooch kick was recovered by the Blue Devils and five yards were tacked on for an SAU offside penalty, but the defense held on downs after giving up one first down.

A 35-yard completion to Bielskis set up a 23-yard scoring strike to senior wideout Yemi Ward to cap a 7-play, 72-yard scoring drive that got the remaining soaked crowd a little excited with the Bees within 36-23.

The excitement started to build when Jonathan Thurman recovered an LTU fumble with 3:20 left and gave the Bees possession at their own 43.

On the next play, Casey hit Ward open on a post pattern for a 57-yard touchdown as he dragged a defender into the end zone with him. Joe Namio’s point-after kick suddenly made it a one-possession game with 3:08 left.

“We were a bunch of guys just making plays,” said Ward, who finished with four catches for 155 yards and three TDs, of the comeback.

“We were playing with much more confidence and started throwing the ball downfield,” said Fillipp, not using the wet conditions as a crutch as the Blue Devils threw for many of their 316 yards in the rain.

LTU recovered another on-side kick and got one first down, but the Bees held on fourth down as a measurement led to a turnover on downs.

Casey hit Ward for a 17-yard gain on first down with the clock winding toward the final minute and the ball at its own 35. But Casey couldn’t complete the comeback as he underthrew an open Ward in the middle of the field on third down and missed an out route in front of the SAU bench on fourth down with 37-seconds left.

“We’re a resilient team,” said Ward. “We were down 36-10, but nobody on the sideline had bad body language. Everybody kept their heads held high and just worried about making the next play and not dwelling on the past. That comes from our coaching staff.”

But that coaching staff knows that there is plenty to work on as the Bees look ahead to their MSFA Midwest Division opener at Trinity International on Oct. 1

“We don’t have anybody quitting. … They are battling their (butts) off,” said Fillipp of his club that netted 368 yards offense LTU's 561. “We try and do too much sometimes; we need to figure out a way to play more relaxed and faster football.”

LTU opened the game with a surgical 11-play, 96-yard drive that put the Bees on their heels the rest of the half as the guests rolled to a 21-7 halftime lead.

SAU cut the margin to 14-7 with 5:11 left in the second quarter on a 61-yard Casey-to-Ward strike, but frustration set in for SAU on the Blue Devils’ ensuing possession. The Bees had the drive stopped twice, but an SAU offside penalty in punt formation gave the guests a first down and seven plays later a Zak Alberts (12 tackles) interception was wiped off by a roughing the passer penalty. Two plays later, LTU QB Tyler Kulka had the third of his four TD tosses.

“Two times we were off the field,” said Fillipp. “We talk about it — if not every day, multiple times a week — that we need to be the smartest football team, the most physical football team and the most resilient football team. That was a topic of conversation at halftime that we were not a smart football team in that situation.”