College football: Good start goes south for Vikings in loss to North Central

NAPERVILLE — A promising start quickly turned sour for the Augustana College football team Saturday afternoon.

Needing good fortune to go their way against nationally top-ranked North Central at Benedetti-Wehrli Field, the Vikings had that early.

But the script quickly flipped and the Vikings found themselves on a slippery slope toward a 63-3 season-ending defeat that left the Vikings with another 5-5 season record (4-5 in CCIW).

On their first offensive drive, the Vikings moved the ball from their own 25 into the red zone before three incomplete passes — including a drop in the end zone, according to coach Steve Bell — led to a Sidney Maroon 26-yard field goal and a 3-0 Viking lead.

Things were still looking good on Augie’s first defensive series as the Vikings forced a three-and-out and then caught a break when a bad snap on the ensuing punt gave Augie the ball at NCC 5-yard line.

But on first down, quarterback Cole Bhardwaj was picked in the end zone and the tide began to turn despite Augie forcing a punt on NCC’s next series.

“We had a bad call on first down after the turnover and threw an interception; that was on the coaches,” Bell said. “We were trying to get greedy in my opinion, but it is what it is.”

Getting the ball back after a punt, Bhardwaj completed a pass to Ty Rivelli, who fumbled, giving the ball to the Cardinals at the Augie 10. Two plays later, Ethan Greenfield had a 1-yard touchdown run — the first of three for the senior running back in the game — and it was all downhill for the Vikings after that.

Behind Greenfield (16 carries, 163 yards) and Terrence Hill (seven carries, 216 yards, three TDs), the CCIW champ Cardinals rolled up 507 yards rushing as part of a 658-yard offensive effort.

Quoting former Arizona Cardinals coach Dennis Green, Bell jokingly said, “they are who we thought they are.”

“They are ultra-talented at running back across the board,” Bell said. “They’re physical, they broke tackles and we didn’t tackle well.”

That added up to a long day as the Viking offense netted just 192 yards in 61 plays against a team that was allowing just 221 yards and five points per game.

Augie ran 61 plays to NCC’s 66 and had almost equal time of possession, but the production was so much different.

Bhardwaj finished 10-of-21 for 92 yards with a pick. Sophomore Liam Crawley was 7-for-7 for 54 yards in relief. Jacob Brooks led Augie’s ground game with 43 yards in 11 carries and Rivelli added 30 yards in seven totes.

With six tackles, Michael Hudson led a banged up Viking defense that only registered three negative-yardage plays in the contest.