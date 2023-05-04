The University of Iowa football team has upgraded its receiving corps.

Kaleb Brown, a Chicago native and former receiver at Ohio State, announced on social media Thursday afternoon he's joining the Hawkeyes.

"Committed and ready to work," Brown posted.

The former four-star recruit, considered one of the top 15 receivers in the country coming out of high school by 247Sports, entered the transfer portal after one season with the Buckeyes. He had one reception for five yards in four games as a true freshman.

The 5-foot-10 and 197-pound Brown will have four years of eligibility left.

Out of high school, Brown signed with Ohio State over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Florida.

Brown missed a big portion of his senior season at Chicago St. Rita with an injury, but he returned in time for the playoffs. He caught eight passes for 128 yards in the Illinois Class 7A state championship game against Wheaton North.

Since putting his name in the transfer portal, Brown had heard from Iowa, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others.

New Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara hosted Brown on an official visit this week.

After learning of Brown's decision, McNamara tweeted: "Boom."