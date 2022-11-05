College football: Inserra sets receiving record in Augie's improbable loss to Carthage

A day that started with pomp and circumstance to honor a huge senior class and the first 13 points of the game ended with sadness and one of the most head-scratching losses the Augustana football team has suffered in a number of years.

It was a game filled with a whirlwind of emotions — especially in the final few minutes of the contest — and included one of the longest records in the Augie record-book being broken when senior receiver Bobby Inserra caught 16 passes.

The contest, however, ended with tears as Carthage scored on a 59-yard pass with 20.6 seconds left in regulation to hand the Vikings a 37-30 loss in the home finale.

“We didn’t deserve to win, they earned it,” a dejected Augie head coach Steve Bell said after his club dropped to 5-4, 4-4 in CCIW play ahead of next Saturday’s road trip to top-ranked and undefeated North Central. “They made plays when they needed to.”

The biggest of which came after the Vikings had battled back with 10 points in the final 2:45 of the game to forge a tie at 30 with :40.7 left in regulation.

Rock Island’s Jordan Vesey caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Cole Bhardwaj with 2:27 left in regulation to cap a two-play, 59-yard drive that started with a 29-yard Inserra grab.

After the defense made a stop with the help of two dropped Carthage passes, Augie responded with an eight-play, 41-yard drive that was capped by Sidney Maroon's 42-yard field goal with :44.1 left in regulation.

But just as the Vikings were exhaling and thinking they at least had a chance in overtime, the Firebirds struck with a 59-yard Cristian Beltran hook-up with Alex Jarvis (their second score of the day) on a deep post route that beat single coverage for what turned out to be the deciding points.

“I saw a kid make a nice throw and another kid make a very nice catch,” Bell said of the play that sealed the Vikings’ fate on a cold, blustery afternoon at Lindberg Stadium.

The Vikings, who also gave up a 58-yard touchdown pass, didn’t have a final answer.

The same issues that haunted the Vikings all day crept back into prominence on the final drive. Two incomplete passes (one caught by senior Ian Gorken out of bounds in front of the Augie bench) led to Bhardwaj being intercepted on the final play of the game by Ronald Thomas III on a Hail Mary pass.

“That was really a roller-coaster,” Augie senior offensive lineman Daniel Skold said through tears. “We never gave up hope the whole game; I was talking to the O-line guys and saying, 'We’ve still got this no matter what.’ We went out there with 20 seconds left and thought we could still get it.”

But it was not to be on a day the Vikings were either really good or really bad. The feast-or-famine approach proved costly against the Firebirds (3-6, 3-5) who were coming in off losses to Wheaton, Illinois Wesleyan and Carroll in which they were outscored 173-38 and had given up at least 55 points in all three.

Augie was out-gained 512-411 in the contest. On its scoring drives, Augie ran 29 plays that covered 282 yards. On their other 37 plays, the Vikings netted just 129 yards with a lost fumble, two picks and seven punts.

“Too many missed tackles, too many dropped passes, oh, God, I don’t know if I want to count those,” said Bell of the litany of issues, including a third-quarter touchdown wiped off by a penalty ahead of an interception, that led to the Vikings’ stunning loss. “Just too many could’ve, should’ve, would’ves in my opinion.”

Especially with Inserra getting the Vikings off to a great start with touchdown catches of 8- and 15-yards to stake the hosts to a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. But two scores around the halftime break gave the Firebirds their first lead — the third-quarter score following an Augie lost fumble.

Inserra’s third touchdown from Bhardwaj (25-48-2, 361 yards) gave Augie a 20-16 lead with 5:42 left in the third.

“We just had to make more plays,” said Inserra, whose 16 catches broke the mark of 12 originally set by Paul Ander versus Luther in the 1968 season and matched by Corbett Ball in 2010.

Inserra’s 240 receiving yards were just short of Eric Welgat’s 253 receiving yards set against Dayton in a 1987 playoff game.

“The ball was coming to us and we just had to do our best to get it," Inserra said. "We had a good game plan, we just had to execute it better than we did.”

The senior record-breaker succinctly summed up the loss.

"It sucks."