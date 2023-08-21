A pair of University of Iowa standouts and one University of Illinois player have been named to the preseason Associated Press All-American team.

Iowa junior defensive back Cooper DeJean and senior punter Tory Taylor earned the honor on Monday along with Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton.

Newton, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound junior from St. Petersburg, Fla., is also on preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award, Nagurski Award, and Walter Camp Player of Year Award. He is one of two interior lineman listed on the 13-player AP first-team defensive unit.

He is the Illinois program's first AP Preseason All-American and is also listed on 2023 preseason All-America teams by The Athletic (first team), Athlon (first team), CBS/247 Sports (first team), ESPN (first team), Phil Steele (second team), and Walter Camp (first team).

Iowa’s DeJean (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and second-team by the coaches in 2022 after finishing with 75 tackles, five interceptions and eight pass breakups. He set Iowa’s single-season record with three pick 6’s in 2022. He also averaged a team-best 16.5 yards on 10 punt returns a year ago.

Earlier this month, DeJean was named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year), Jim Thorpe Award (defensive back) and Paul Hornung Award (versatility) watch lists. He has been recognized as a first-team All-American by The Athletic and a second-team All-American by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, as well as being voted to the Big Ten Conference Preseason Honors List and first-team All-Big Ten accolades by Phil Steele, Athlon and Pro Football Focus.

Taylor (6-foot-4, 232 pounds) averaged 45.4 yards on 82 punts a season ago. He set the Iowa single-season record for punting yards with 3,688 yards (80 punts, 46.1 average) in 2021 and increased that record to 3,725 yards in 2022. Taylor placed 39 and 38 punts inside the 20 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Taylor is a candidate for the 2023 Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter. Taylor has been named a preseason first-team All-American by CBS, The Athletic, Athlon and Phil Steele. The Australia native garnered first-team All-America honors by FWAA, Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus and was a second-team selection by the Associated Press in 2022.