College football: Iowa-Illinois statistics

Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Iowa;3;3;0;0;--;6
Illinois;3;3;0;3;--;9
First quarter
ILL – Fabrizio Pinton 27-yard FG. Drive – 17 plays, 66 yards, 5:547. Time remaining – 9:03. Score – Illinois 3-0
IA – Drew Stevens 32-yard FG. Drive – 10 plays, 59 yards, 5:08. Time remaining – 3:51. Score – Tied 3-3
Second quarter
ILL – Pinton 37-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 37 yards, 4:05. Time remaining – 8:00. Score – Illinois 6-3
IA – Stevens 27-yard FG. Drive – 4 plays, -4 yards, 1:28. Time remaining – 2:48. Score – Tied 6-6
Fourth quarter
IL – Pinton 36-yard FG. Drive – 9 plays, 26 yards, 4:30. Time remaining – 2:49. Score – Illinois 9-6
A – 44,910
TEAM STATISTICS
;IA;ILL
First downs;13;18
Rushes-yards;30-52;45-200
Passing yards;170;116
Comp-Att-Int;18-36-1;19-30-1
Total yards;222;316
Return yards;0;5
Punts-avg.;8-40.9;6-41.5
Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-2
Penalties-yards;8-67;7-60
Possession time;28:55;31:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Iowa, Leshon Williams 7-32, Kaleb Johnson 9-26, Gavin Williams 4-4, Spencer Petras 10-(-10); Illinois, Chase Brown 31-146, Tommy DeVito 4-21, Reggie Love III 3-16, Artur Sitkowski 4-15, Isaiah Williams 2-3, Team 1-(-1)
Passing – Iowa, Petras 18-36-1-170-1; Illinois, Sitkowski 13-19-1-74-0, DeVito 6-11-0-42-0
Receiving – Iowa, Sam LaPorta 9-100, Nico Ragaini 7-46, Arland Bruce IV 2-12, Luke Lachey 1-16; Illinois, Brian Hightower 5-68, Brown 4-17, Williams 3-(-7), Casey Washington 2-11, Hank Beatty 2-7, Jonah Morris 1-21, Love 1-5, Miles Scott 1-(-6)
Tackle leaders – Iowa, Jack Campbell 7-6-13, Quinn Schulte 3-6-9, Noah Shannon 3-5-8, Logan Lee 2-6-8, Seth Benson 3-47; Illinois, Jer’Zahn Newton 4-3-7, Jartavius Martin 5-0-5, Sydney Brown 4-1-5, Seth Coleman 4-1-5, Tarique Barnes 4-1-5
The season
Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3
Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Sept. 17;Iowa 23, Nevada 0
Sept. 24;Iowa 27, Rutgers 10
Oct. 1;Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Oct. 8;Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Oct. 22;at Ohio State, TBA
Oct. 29;Northwestern, 2 or 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA
Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA
Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.