College football: New regime working for different results at St. Ambrose

First-year St. Ambrose University head football coach Vince Fillipp is trying to get his players to forget about the past — or at least be able to put it in perspective.

Senior defensive back Vince Shaw says many of the players are using last year’s 4-7 campaign as motivation as the program starts with a clean slate under a new coaching regime.

“A lot of us players have that 4-7 record on the backgrounds of our phones just to remind us that is how last season went,” Shaw said. “We gotta prepare in our minds to go into this season that we want to be better. We want to go into every game wanting to win.”

Motivation can be found all around the Fighting Bees’ camp whether it be from last year’s sub-par season, the new coaching staff running high-energy, up-tempo workouts on a daily basis to get better each day or from what Fillipp calls a good group of incoming freshmen pushing the returning lettermen for playing time.

Players and coaches alike admit there is a different aura resonating through the program.

“We need to be out here to get better and not just go through the plays,” Fillipp said after Wednesday’s quickly-paced drills. “We need to practice better than St. Xavier practiced today. We need to practice better than Olivet (Nazarene) practiced today. If we want to close that gap to get to where we’ve been and where we want to go, that has to be the mentality across the board.”

The Bees looked focused and crisp during the workout, an approach that has prevailed so far during fall camp which follows a pattern set in the spring.

"Back in the spring you could tell there was a different vibe here," said first-team All-Mid-States Football Association Midwest League defensive end Drew Ackman, who led the Bees with 21 tackles for loss last year. "The energy, the camaraderie is just different in a good way."

“We could sense the difference in the first workout this spring,” junior quarterback Tom Casey said. “In the off-season, there was a real culture change and energy change in the locker room; guys really bought in.”

Fillipp said that he sees the players “continuing to buy in” and that has led to plenty of competition on the practice field ahead of Friday’s only preseason scrimmage at Coe College.

Casey said that the Bees are now operating out of a new offensive playbook this fall under first-year offensive coordinator DeQuinn Watford, a former two-way standout at SAU.

“We believe in it, we enjoy it and it seems to be working pretty well this fall,” Casey said.

While it may be a new look, Casey said it will be similar in that it starts with a solid run game — one that will feature some very familiar faces in the backfield.

Because of injuries last year, four running backs — seniors T’Nahleg Hall, Ray Bouye III and Cade Gorzney, along with sophomore Kaden King — had plenty of opportunities to gain experience and they are all back.

Casey has one of the most talented receivers in the league to throw to in senior Yemi Ward, who caught 38 passes for 462 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The offense will operate behind a veteran offensive line that is anchored by co-captains Brian Ciciura and Logan Wickens.

“We have guys who can make plays everywhere,” Casey said, “and we’re going to rely on everyone.”

New defensive coordinator Matt McKay, who takes over that role from Fillipp, has plenty of pieces to use on his chess board, too. Senior nose tackle D.J. Oshin is the heart of the defense, and he has fellow returning starters all around him on all three levels.

“Same scheme, same mindset — 11 hats to the ball,” Shaw said of the defense. “Our defense is all about making plays. Whether that’s making tackles, getting a tackle for loss, pick, whatever. As long as you’re making plays, that’s the mindset you’ve gotta have going in.”

Another mindset that Fillipp said he is working diligently on instilling is handling adversity.

“Things are going to go wrong,” he said. “How are we going to handle that and move forward?”

Which is the direction he wants to focus on as the Bees look ahead to winning a Midwest League title for the first time since 2012. He said last year’s 4-7 record has been buried.

“I think it’s been behind us,” Fillipp said. “We don’t talk about that, what our season was last year and how we lost these games. It’s all about what’s next. … We’re preparing to win every game that we show up for, but that starts on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday with the preparation and the work that we’re putting in during the week.”