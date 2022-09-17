COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Opportunistic Vikings roll to CCIW road win

ELMHURST — It was about as good of a start as the Augustana College football team could have had on a sunny Saturday.

The Vikings scored twice within the first 20 plays of the game and built a cushion that they never lost en route to a 34-16 CCIW victory over hosting Elmhurst at Langhorst Field.

“I thought we did a real nice job at the beginning of the game in getting a 20-point lead,” said Augie coach Steve Bell after his club moved to 2-0, 1-0 in league play ahead of next Saturday's home showdown with Wheaton.

Ty Rivelli was at the heart of that strong start. After having to leave the Vikings’ season opener two weeks ago after getting hit on the first play of the game, Rivelli responded with fresh legs this week. The junior running back scored Augie’s first three touchdowns — all on 1-yard runs — capping drives of diverse lengths and durations.

“I thought all of our running backs ran well,” said Bell. “I thought he and Jacob Brooks did a really nice job.”

Augie churned out 219 yards on the ground in 41 carries.

Brooks led that ground attack with 79 yards on 11 carries. Rivelli, who closed Augie’s scoring with a 43-yard fourth-quarter TD jaunt, added 75 yards on 12 carries. Starting quarterback Thomas Hall (20 yards), freshman Ben Ludlum (17 yards) and sophomore Mike DiGioia (14 yards) all had six carries.

The first of Rivelli’s scores capped a 12-play, 52-yard drive after the defense forced a quick three-and-out.

The defense continued to make plays on the Bluejays’ second series as Chase Tatum forced a third-down fumble that the Vikings recovered at the EU 5-yard line. Two plays later, it was Rivelli with another 1-yard burst.

Another forced fumble gave Augie the ball back at its own 28, but that drive ended with a missed 35-yard field goal attempt.

Elmhurst ran just 26 first-half plays, that included six three-and-outs and two four-play possessions as Augie built a 20-0 halftime lead.

“We didn’t capitalize on some opportunities that we had offensively, especially on short fields toward the end of the half,” said Bell, whose club gave up the ball downs at the EU 18 and 24 in the second quarter. “We could have put the game tremendously out of reach going into halftime, but we sputtered on a couple of those drives. So we have to correct that, recognition of what they’re doing.”

Hall, getting the QB start in place of the injured Cole Bhardwaj, finished 21 of 34 passing for 228 yards passing with one touchdown. That came on a 29-yard toss to Ian Gorken to cap a 7-play, 71-yard drive to open the third quarter.

“He got a win. He made some nice plays,” said Bell of Hall, who was seeing his first real game action in over a year after a knee injury sidelined him last season. “He missed some plays that I think he’d want to get back and re-do them, but he ran the ball well and picked up a couple of first downs, which was huge.

"Overall, he got a win in the CCIW and that has to be a good feeling for him, gaining some confidence more than anything.”

Again, the Vikings did not play a great second half, according to Bell, as they gave up some big plays and sustained drives to the Bluejays (0-2, 0-1 CCIW). After being held to 71 first half yards, Elmhurst finished with 350 yards for the game.

Augie netted 433 yards on 75 snaps, 18 more than the hosts.

Vincent D’Orozio and Cole Romano had fumble recoveries for the Vikings. Tatum and Romano each had had sacks, while leading tackler Hugh Keany logged 1.5 tackles for loss.