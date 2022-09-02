COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Plenty of new aspects await Bees in 2022 debut

There is a distinct theme for the St. Ambrose University football team ahead of Saturday’s season opener in Forest City, Iowa, against the Waldorf Warriors.

Not only is it a new season, but the Fighting Bees will be entering with a new coaching staff that includes first-year head coach Vince Fillipp, new offensive coordinator DeQuinn Watford and first-time defensive coordinator Matt McKay.

Oh, and on top of all that, SAU is planning on starting a new quarterback in freshman Joey Sprinkle.

“He earned his opportunity just like anybody,” said Fillipp of his new signal-caller. “I know the quarterback gets the spotlight, but we treat it pretty much the same as any other position; if you’re doing what you’re coached to do and you produce, we have to play you. It pretty much comes down to that.”

Sprinkle, a 6-foot-4 and 205-pounder, beat out incumbent Tom Casey for the start. Casey was in and out of the lineup last year as a sophomore and was tabbed as the starter when fall camp opened.

At Monticello High School last fall, the three-sport standout earned first-team all-state honors from the Illinois Football Coaches Association and was selected to play in the annual Shrine Game after leading the Sages to an 8-3 season.

According to Fillipp that quarterback battle wasn’t the only intrigue in camp this fall.

“We had a great position battle at quarterback all fall camp, at cornerback all fall camp, at inside backer and offensive line,” Fillipp said. “There were a number of position battles that we were able to see on film and say ‘OK, maybe we need to get more reps for these individuals.’ There were a number of different positions that way, and we’ll obviously find out more (on Saturday).”

Those position battles will continue according to Fillipp as he not only searches for the best combinations of players but also builds as much depth as possible.

“That’s been communicated since Day 1 I’ve been in charge here,” Fillipp said. “We are going to constantly compete and battle for positions, the guys know that. Depth charts change daily here.”

This week's also includes three other freshmen topping the two-deep. Matt Sheehan (6-2, 270, Chicago Marist HS) starts at left guard in front of Sprinkle and LB Rolando Sepulveda (5-10, 200, Brother Rice HS) and CB Jeremiah Crawford (5-10, 185, Rockford East HS) get defensive starts.

That makes for an interesting go of it for the staff as it sorts through the options and possibilities.

Fillipp notes that a scrimmage against Coe College was also important for game-day procedures as everyone worked toward finding a flow on the sidelines.

He joked that it was also important for him as he tried to adjust to going from being SAU’s defensive coordinator to head man and figuring out the headset communications for each side of the ball instead of just worrying about the defense.

“Just letting those guys get a feel for the game.” Fillipp said of his coordinators calling their respective games in the scrimmage. “We’ve got a really great staff here and really great people and guys who understand football and the things that we’re good at. Just me stepping back and allowing those guys to do it is important; that’s how I got to learn and I think that’s a really great way of doing it. Letting those guys take the reins and make it theirs is important.”

Which is all part of the building process for the Bees as they come off a 4-7 season.

“I think the guys are excited,” Fillipp said. “We’ve had a great week of prep.”