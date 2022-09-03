COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SAU falls in Fillipp's head coaching debut

FOREST CITY, Iowa — First-year St. Ambrose University football head coach Vince Fillipp said that he was curious as to how his club would react to adversity, knowing there would be some in the season opener.

The Fighting Bees faced plenty of obstacles Saturday evening at Bolstorff Field thanks to the hosting Waldorf Warriors.

The Warriors not only jumped out to an early lead with the help of some big plays, but knocked freshman quarterback Joey Sprinkle out of the game in the second quarter.

Waldorf also scored just before half, making SAU pay for a failed fourth-down try, and blocked a fourth-quarter punt attempt that came in the SAU end zone en route to a 33-13 non-conference victory over the Fighting Bees.

“We just didn’t execute good enough to win a college football game, particularly in special teams, but coaching, offense, defense, we have to be better,” Fillipp said. “We have to be better at executing.”

Statistically, the game ended up being close. SAU finished with 284 yards from scrimmage in 71 snaps and Waldorf, which had 90 seconds more of possession time, totaled 290 yards in 63 plays.

Fillipp liked the way his team battled despite the early deficit.

“I was glad how we responded in the second half,” Fillipp said. “We went down early and we could’ve hung our heads and things like that at halftime, but we came out and got a stop and got a score. We put ourselves in position to get back in the game.

“Big plays on special teams, game-changing plays on special teams … it just wasn’t enough. They made more plays than we did.”

Sprinkle struggled early in his collegiate debut as the offense sputtered, completing just four of eight passes for 24 yards with a pick.

The freshman from Monticello did have the Bees moving in the second quarter and he picked up 14 yards on a run to the Waldorf 8-yard line when he suffered what Fillipp said was a yet undiagnosed injury to his throwing arm/wrist and left the game for the rest of the night.

Junior Tom Casey, who had the starting job early last year before losing it, came in and hit Israel Taylor for the touchdown toss to cap a 7-play, 52-yard drive. The point-after kick didn’t happen as a bad snap botched that attempt.

“That’s Tom,” said Fillipp of Casey who completed 13 of 21 passes for 103 yards the one TD. “He came in and battled his butt off.”

The Bees did respond better in the second half on both sides of the ball. Not only did the defense hold the Warriors to just one second-half touchdown, the offense found some success behind Casey.

SAU’s first offensive possession of the third quarter featured the Bees rotating running backs and going with an up-tempo attack. It resulted in a 15-play, 83-yard drive that senior running back T’Nahleg Hall (18 carries, 55 yards) capped with a 3-yard TD plunge on a fourth-and-goal play. That pulled the Fighting Bees within 26-13 with 6:34 left in the third.

But the Bees had no luck getting anything else offensively in a game that featured plenty of action between the 20s.

Waldorf’s big plays were a huge difference. Quarterback Jordan Cooper connected for TD tosses of 54 and 30 yards to Malik Adams and Seth Oakes, respectively, to open a 14-0 lead.

Tyler Dennis then picked up a blocked SAU field goal attempt and returned it 80 yards for Waldorf’s third score.

The Warriors also blocked a punt from the SAU end zone that resulted in a one-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter.