COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SAU football starts fast, doesn't slow down in Fillipp's first win

DEERFIELD, Ill. — St. Ambrose University's football team’s bye week came at the right time.

Following an 0-3 start, first-year coach Vince Fillipp’s team was able to reset, get healthy and throw some new wrinkles into the offense and defense.

The reset helped figure into a 49-7 road win over Trinity International on Saturday afternoon at Leslie Frazier Field as Fillipp picked up his first head coaching victory.

Tom Casey threw four touchdown passes in the first half, including a 70-yard strike to Yemi Ward on the first play from scrimmage. Ward caught another 70-yard bomb in the second quarter and finished with 174 yards on five receptions.

Kaden King led the Bees (1-3, 1-0 Mid-States Football Association Midwest League) backfield with 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries against the Trojans (0-5, 0-1).

SAU out-gained Trinity International 505-243 and had three interceptions on defense.

Fillipp hoped the team could jump on the Trojans early, and they did just that. Simply executing at a higher level made the difference this week, he said.

“When we execute at a high level and focus on doing our assignments, we’re a tough team to deal with,” Fillipp said. “Guys did a good job of that.”

Fillip said that he moved players around during the bye week and that guys got healthy, taking care of some nagging injuries.

“It was good to see them react and respond,” he said. “Turnovers are something that we preached and we had some picks so that was nice to get."

Vince Shaw, De'Viann Titus-Porter, and Major Haas had interceptions for the Bees. Casey lost a fumble for SAU's only giveaway.

“It came at a good time,” Fillip said of the bye week.

The SAU offense used efficiency over time of possession as the Trojans had the ball for over 38 minutes to the Bees’ 21 minutes.

Six of the Bees' seven touchdown-scoring drives lasted three minutes or less. Davenport Central grad Israel Taylor's 8-yard touchdown catch capped a six-play, 46-yard drive in just under two minutes to give the Bees a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter.

The Bees scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, including Ward's long catch to cash in a three-play drive in 28 seconds. Demetrius Coleman caught Casey's third touchdown earlier in the frame.

Ray Bouye III and King had rushing touchdowns in the third quarter before the Trojans got on the board a minute into the fourth quarter on a Derek Lowe 5-yard touchdown run. T'Nahleg Hall was SAU's second-leading rusher on the day with 86 yards on 11 carries and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Ward has proven to be a deadly weapon in the passing game and now has 379 receiving yards with five touchdowns on 16 receptions for an average of almost 24 yards per catch.

“Those guys are nice to have,” Fillipp said of the deep threat receiver. “Yemi’s a guy that works at it every single day and he leads by example for us.”

The one-sided win was not perfect as the Bees had 13 penalties for 124 yards and did lose a fumble.

“Some things to work on but overall a really good day and really good win for St. Ambrose,” Fillipp said.

SAU returns home next week to face Judson at 1 p.m. at Brady Street Stadium.