COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SAU freshman QC Sprinkle sidelined with broken arm; Casey back to No. 1

The St. Ambrose University football team was forced to make a switch at quarterback in last Saturday’s opening game against Waldorf when starter Joey Sprinkle was injured.

That change appears to be a long-term situation.

First-year SAU head coach Vince Fillipp reported that Sprinkle had surgery on Tuesday to repair his broken right (throwing) arm and it is his understanding the freshman will be sidelined anywhere from six to eight weeks.

“He was pretty disappointed,” said Fillipp of Sprinkle. “He wasn’t in a ton of pain, which is good, I guess. But this sure wasn’t what he wanted for his first year of college.”

That leaves the Bees in an interesting position.

On the good side of that situation, they have an experienced signal-caller in junior Tom Casey to step in.

On the other side of the equation, SAU is left will little experience on the depth chart behind Casey. Fillipp said that freshman Caleb Swanson (6-1, 210, Niles North HS) will assume the No. 2 spot. Two more inexperienced sophomores — Jake Ackman (5-10, 185, Sterling Newman HS) and Wade Jostes (5-10, 185, Maroa-Forsythe HS) will be battling for the No. 3 spot.

While it’s hardly business as usual, Fillipp said he doesn’t feel as if this will be a huge detriment to the team as Casey and Sprinkle were battling for the starting position all fall camp.

“Tom knows exactly what’s going on, and the guys will rally behind him,” said Fillipp. “All the guys love him and the coaching staff loves him. Nothing too crazy different from an offensive standpoint.”

Casey, who prepped at Dubuque Senior High School, was the starter last year before a change late in the season. He played in nine games, completing 106 of 218 pass attempts for 1,098 yards with eight interceptions and 13 touchdowns.

He relieved Sprinkle Saturday and completed 13 of 21 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in a 33-13 road loss.

“When Joey was healthy, we felt great about that room and the competition in that room and you think that one injury changes everything,” said Fillipp. “But no, having a guy that the coaches feel comfortable with; and he’s played some meaningful snaps. … There’s a little bit of comfort there for sure.”

Fillipp said that the offense won’t change much with the change at QB.

“It’s more so based on what our opponents are going to let us do and things that way, so it shouldn’t change our identity and the things we want to do,” said Fillipp.

As for Sprinkle, who was just getting his legs under him in college competition, Fillipp said conversations have not yet taken place regarding his plans for the remainder of the season or if a medical redshirt season might be an option.

“We haven’t really talked about that yet, but I would assume that’s the rout we’ll go,” said Fillipp of a redshirt season. “I want to let him get this thing done and settle in with it and we can have that conversation at some point.”