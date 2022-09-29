College football: SAU's Oshin all business -- on, off field

St. Ambrose University football player DJ Oshin admits that he has a curiosity about things that sometimes got him into trouble growing up.

"For me, I’ve always wanted to create something new and create my own thing and not be held down by a boss," the junior from South Elgin, Ill., said. "I remember when I was a kid, I used to take apart things in the house and try to make my own products. Most of the time it didn’t work and I ended up trashing the TV and stuff like that."

But that imagination has also served him well and has him well on his way to being a mover and shaker — both on the football field and off.

As the Fighting Bees’ starting nose guard, he is literally in the center of the defensive attack.

Off the turf, he is making the most of his vast opportunities as he works toward his college degree while serving in Resident Life as an advisor and also running his own business.

Yes, the 20-year-old, in addition to a full class load, RA duties and football is running Black Oshin, a screen-printing, embroidery and tufted rug-making business with family members.

"My goal is to have the best custom clothing in the area; inexpensive quality," he said.

A lot of his business has actually been through the football team. He said position groups — especially the offensive and defensive linemen — have gone to their teammate to get them hooked up with t-shirts and hoodies.

He said that he is expanding his marketing reach and trying to also cater to other SAU athletics teams and clubs on campus.

"A lot of the position groups have their own logo that I created and they helped me with," Oshin said. "They all have their position-group shirts; they all wanted something like that."

And he was there to make sure it happened.

Kind of like he is on the football field.

As a down lineman, Oshin does the dirty work for the Bees, making sure the guys behind him are able to make plays.

Still, the 6-foot, 240-pounder is holding his own against bigger offensive linemen. Through three games, Oshin — an all-Mid-States Football Association Midwest League honorable mention selection last year — has logged nine tackles (five solo stops), added one tackle for loss and forced a fumble.

"He’s an animal … just relentless," said SAU head coach Vince Fillipp who was the program’s defensive coordinator in Oshin’s first two years of college ball. "He’s not the biggest dude in the world, but he plays so hard, has that relentless motor. He does a phenomenal job for us.

"He obviously is a huge part of our defense. Being able to plug a guy like that right in the middle of your defense is a serious deal. We’re super excited that he’s on our team, for sure."

With everything going on in his life, Oshin, selected as a team captain this year, admits that football “is my No. 1 priority.”

"He’s a guy who loves and absolutely needs football," Fillipp said.

The coach laughs comparing and contrasting the different DJ’s he knows.

"You see him in the classroom or walking around campus and he’s super quiet and he’ll smile at you," Fillipp said. "But, man, when he gets on the football field he doesn’t stop talking. He has a ton of energy and is a natural leader for us."

Those leadership qualities may pay off down the road, too. He sees Black Oshin as a long-term operation with the help of his family, but he has other conquests on the horizon.

"This is my business and I love doing it, but I think what I eventually want to do is go into construction; my dream goal is to have my own construction company," said Oshin, who added that he has had part-time summer construction jobs the last few years. "This is obviously getting me ready for that next step of owning a business and managing people.

"The goal is to have someone eventually take over (Black Oshin on a day-to-day basis), but I would still oversee it."

Oshin admits that the tinkering with ideas continues after always being inquisitive and wanting to make the next great product.

He thought he had one of those landmark ideas at one point.

"You can talk to my mom about this, before smartwatches were a thing, I thought it was the newest invention and I loved it. … I took a mini I-pod and super-glued watch straps to it.

"For me, it was literally a smartwatch before smart watches were even a thing. I don’t even know how old I was — 10 or 11 maybe, something like that. It was my newest invention and I was a kid and didn’t know what was going on with things. Now you look at smart watches and it’s a million/billion-dollar company. So…

"My mom was like 'he’s just messing around.’ I told people about it and they all thought it was cool. I was like 10 years old and didn’t know what I was doing. I just made it for myself, really. Now, looking back at it, that would have been a million-dollar idea right there."

Oshin said that his business acumen actually started during his junior year at St. Charles North High School.

"It was just a couple of friends wanted shirts and I said ‘Let me do this,'" he said. "From that, I was like ‘maybe I can make this into a real thing.’ I talked to my parents and said ‘I’m going to start this’ and then went through the process of obviously starting this.

"From there, it’s been really successful, especially at St. Ambrose. They have helped me out so much; the entrepreneurship major has helped me so much with resources and networking. We’ve been getting a lot of work."

That has led to a lot of success, just like he has produced on the football field.