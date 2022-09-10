COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Special teams costly as SAU falls to No. 6 Concordia

ANN ARBOR, MICH. – St. Ambrose University football coach Vince Fillipp has been preaching special teams play to his squad in the early stages of the season in hopes of seeing improved play in those areas.

While the Fighting Bees did block a punt that led to a late touchdown, other areas of special team play led to trouble in Saturday’s 41-24 setback to NAIA’s sixth-ranked Concordia (Mich.) at Cardinal Stadium.

It seemed as if whenever the 0-2 Bees did something good to put themselves in a position to pull off the road upset, the Cardinals came up with a big kickoff return to again seize control.

Concordia totaled 253 yards on four kickoff returns, including one that resulted in a touchdown, to win its home opener and even its record at 1-1.

“We’re not getting off the blocks and we’re not tackling; we’re losing the one-on-one battles across the board,” said Fillipp of the kick coverage. “We did really good things on offense and we did some really good things on defense – we were hard to move the ball against.

“It just came down to huge momentum plays on special teams that changed everything. … It’s hurting us to put those guys on the field at this point. We’ve got to find a way to get better.”

A fumbled SAU punt return set up Concordia’s first score, a three-play, 11-yard drive.

The first of those tit-for-tat turnarounds came in the second quarter.

SAU junior quarterback Tom Casey hit Justin Wright for a 59-yard scoring strike with 9:17 left in the frame. Joe Namio’s PAT kick gave the Bees a 7-6 lead.

That lasted all of 13 seconds as Concordia’s Seeger DeGayner returned the ensuing kick 100 yards for the go-ahead score.

Namio added a 26-yard field goal with 3:42 left in the second quarter as the Bees trailed just 13-10 at halftime.

Concordia opened the second half with a 57-yard kickoff return and needed just five plays to cover 40 yards to extend the lead to 20-10.

SAU sophomore running back Kaden King, who Fillipp insisted needs to become a big part of the Bees’ offense, then answered with a 60-yard touchdown burst, out-running the Cardinals defense on a dive play that he broke open. The Bees were again within three at 20-17.

“He’s a super talented kid,’ said Fillipp of King. “That’s been the basis of our offense is trying to find who those playmakers are and trying to get them the football in space and give them opportunities to make some big plays for us.”

However, a 75-yard kickoff return and a five-yard penalty tacked on set up the Cardinals at the SAU 7-yard line for a two-play scoring drive that started a string of three Concordia scores in the third that blew open the game.

St. Ambrose finished with 173 rushing yards, led by King’s 114 in 14 carries. Ray Bouye III added 32 yards on just four carries and T’Nahleg Hall 24 yards on eight carries with a TD.

“I thought we ran the ball extremely well,” said Fillipp. “We were physical and moving bodies, we were patient and hitting the holes by the running backs and making explosive plays. We did a really good job running the football and establishing the line of scrimmage.”

SAU equaled the offensive numbers the hosting Cardinals put up. The Bees totaled 317 yards offense in 60 plays (5.3 yards per play) as Concordia ran 69 plays for 329 yards (4.8 yards/play).