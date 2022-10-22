COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Too much Tumilty for SAU as Bees fall to USF

JOLIET — The Tumilty brothers, along with the rest of the St. Francis Fighting Saints, proved to be too much for the St. Ambrose University football team Saturday.

USF quarterback Sam Tumilty rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns — the first of those set up by brother Scott Tumilty’s long punt return — and threw for one score in leading the Fighting Saints to a convincing 34-10 victory over the Bees at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

The victory kept the 5-2 Saints undefeated in Mid-States Football Association Midwest League play at 4-0 and tied for the league lead with 15th-ranked St. Xavier (6-2, 4-0).

“We didn’t play a very physical brand of football today and they were able to have a bunch of success running the football which we had seen on film,” SAU first-year head coach Vince Fillipp said after his club dropped to 2-5, 2-2. “We just didn’t play well enough to win today, that’s for sure."

Sam Tumilty did most of his damage in the first and third quarters when he scored twice in each frame. The first score in both quarters were set up by field-flipping plays by the Saints.

Sam’s first score was set up by Scotty’s 37-yard punt return and led to a quick 22-yard scoring run by the sophomore quarterback.

In third quarter, USF’s Angel Mata picked a tipped pass out of the air and returned it 49 yards to set up a two-play, 14-yard drive in which Sam had both runs, including a 10-yarder for the score that gave the hosts a 27-3 lead with 0:40 left in the stanza.

Already in control at that point, the Saints put the Bees in a stranglehold when they recovered the ensuing kick that was muffed.

On the first snap from scrimmage, Sam snapped off a 28-yard touchdown burst that put the game out of reach.

“We came out and finally put a lot together for our team, both offensively and defensively,” USF coach Joe Curry said in a post-game interview. “We gelled early in the first half and it continued in the third quarter."

SAU scored on its final possession of the game when Tom Casey hit sophomore Sharod Danage with a 2-yard scoring strike with 21 seconds left.

Statistically, the game was as lopsided as the score.

The Fighting Saints finished with 389 yards of offense in 73 plays, while SAU could muster only 291 yards in 70 plays and only 90 of that rushing.

Sam Tumilty finished with 197 yards on 26 carries. He had TD runs of 22, 1, 10 and 28 and threw an 8-yard scoring strike to Dezzion Jordan.

“They were just way more physical than we were today — offensive line and defensive line,” Fillipp said. “They got after our guys and had success and won the one-on-one battles.”

SAU sophomore kicker Joe Namio booted a 48-yard field goal, his longest of the season. That came in the second quarter when the Bees cut an early deficit to 13-3.

However, St. Francis answered with a perfectly executed two-minute drill and drove 75 yards in five plays in 1:26 and scored on their passing TD of the game with :08 left before halftime for a 20-3 edge at the break.