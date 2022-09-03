COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Vikings barely hold on for season-opening victory

Defensive back Johnny Breeden felt as if he needed to make a play for the Augustana College defense late in the first half of the season opener Saturday.

He had just dropped a potential interception in the end zone that could have stopped a potential scoring drive by the visiting Rhodes Lynx.

Four plays later, he was in the right spot at the right time in helping the Vikings open a huge margin on the Lynx that appeared to be nothing more than a big play in a route.

But when the Vikings went stale in the second half on a muggy afternoon at Lindberg Stadium, that final touchdown loomed large in Augie’s season-opening 34-28 home victory.

Breeden’s 86-yard scoop-and-score with 22 seconds left in the first half gave the hosts a 31-7 lead and a huge jolt of momentum going into the locker room.

However, that was lost in the next 15 minutes as the halftime break cooled off the Vikings who scored on four of their six first-half possessions and totaled 220 of their 355 yards offense in the first 30 minutes.

The second half didn’t go quite as well as the Lynx kept the pressure on the Vikings defense that was playing without signal caller Tim Swaney at middle linebacker after his season-ending knee injury.

The Lynx also figured out a way to get in the end zone as they rolled to 408 yards offense in 80 plays — 16 more snaps than Augie.

That Viking defense needed to come up with a big stop on Rhodes’ final possession of the game to pull out the heart-stopping victory.

“That was a poor performance in the second half across the board — offense, defense and special teams," Augie coach Steve Bell said. “We’ll have to figure out if that was complacency, lack of execution, lack of focus. We’ll figure it out.”

It appeared in the first half as if the Vikings had a lot of things figured out.

It took just three plays for Augie to find the end zone for the first time this season when junior quarterback Cole Bhardwaj hit Bobby Inserra on a crossing route that he turned into a 54-yard touchdown play.

While the Lynx (0-1) were able to move the ball on the Vikings defense, they had just one score to show for it — one that tied the game at 7 with 3:28 left in the first quarter after a short punt and Augie facemask penalty.

But the Vikings answered with two more Bhardwaj TD tosses — a 9-yarder to Indiana State University transfer Jack Schmitz and a beautiful 37-yard post connection with Ian Gorken for a 24-7 advantage 3:34 left in the half.

Bhardwaj, who said he hurt the wrist on his throwing arm in the second quarter and had it taped in the second half, was 11 of 19 for 192 yards at halftime with three scores. He was just 7 of 16 for 56 yards and no scores in the second.

What turned out to be the biggest play of the game wrapped up a first half in which the Vikings played solidly in all three phases and stopped a potential Rhodes score.

Rhodes wide receiver JaVon Cooper was trying to find the corner on a fly sweep, but was met by end Chase Tatum and defensive back Frank Giamarusti, who delivered a hard hit that popped the ball loose. Breeden picked up the pigskin and outran everybody for an 86-yard fumble return and a 31-7 lead with 22 seconds left in the half.

“Frank put his helmet right on the ball and I happened to be in the right place at the right time,” said Breeden, who tripped up the ball carrier as his teammates moved in.

Breeden said it was his second career defensive touchdown, adding to a pick-six he had at Frisco (Texas) Memorial High School.

That, though, was one of very few bright spots for a defense that was on the field way too much.

“It was ugly, but we’ll take it,” said former Alleman High School linebacker Josh Timm who led the Vikings with nine total tackles including a tackle for loss. “… We thought we had it and came out soft in the second half. We know we can do better and have to do better.”