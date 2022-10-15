COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Vikings can't derail No. 24 Wash-U in CCIW play

Despite a number of miscues and unfortunate plays, the Augustana College football team found a way to stay with 24th-ranked Washington University deep into the third quarter of Saturday’s battle at Lindberg Stadium.

But giving up the final 21 points in the contest cost the Vikings in a 49-28 decision to the undefeated Bears in the CCIW clash on homecoming weekend.

The victory also made for a nice homecoming for former Alleman High School standout Sam Mattecheck, a starting defensive back for the Bears who recorded four tackles and a pass breakup.

“It feels great to play here again,” said Mattecheck of winning at his old home high school field. “It’s great to see friends and family and get a win here again.”

However, the Bears weren’t able to seal that victory until those final three touchdowns after the Vikings (3-3, 2-3 CCIW) knotted the score at 28 in the third quarter.

Augie scored touchdowns on each side of the halftime break to make it a game after battling back from an early 14-0 deficit with the help of a 33-yard Jordan Vesey touchdown catch.

A Josh Timm interception with 2:44 left in the second quarter was Augie’s first defensive stop of the contest and set up the Vikings for a 7-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard scoring strike from Cole Bhardwaj to Bobby Inserra with :33.6 left in the half that made the score 28-21.

A quick three-and-out to start the third quarter forced Wash-U into the first of only two punts and Inserra electrified the crowd with a twisting, turning, tackle-breaking 71-yard punt return to the Bears 16-yard line. Typical of the way things went for the Vikings, though, it was called back by a penalty.

Not deterred, the Vikings drove 80 yards in eight plays with Bhardwaj hitting Craig Shelton for a 3-yard TD toss. Sidney Maroon’s point-after kick knotted the score at 28 with 9:11 left in the third.

“When we tied it, we had a lot of momentum, said Bhardwaj, the junior signal-caller who completed 27 of 44 passes for 277 yards and was picked twice. “The defense made a big stop and then we tied the game. That was big momentum, but they did a good job responding to it and we struggled to answer.”

That was because Bharjwad was badgered all day. The Bears finished with three official sacks, but put more hurries on the bruised and battered QB than he wanted to take.

Wash-U answered and added to its string of big plays from that point. In the first half, the visitors logged 11 plays of 10-plus yards and added five more in the final 30 minutes, including plays of 49 and 34 yards that set up short scores.

Wash-U finished with 450 yards offense on an almost even split of 223 rushing — 144 by Kennth Hamilton who had three rushing scores and one receiving — and 227 passing on Matt Rush's efficient 16 of 24 passing with three TDs.

Augie finished with 366 yards offense, but just 89 rushing as the run game was rendered ineffective.

“We had to put an emphasis on stopping the run; we knew they had a good run game and a good running back,” Mattecheck said. “It was just a matter of sticking to it and we held up there.”

And Wash-U got plenty of help from Augie miscues at inopportune times.

“It’s no different than playing a North Central or a Wheaton because they are extremely capable of making you pay for what you did wrong,” said Augie coach Steve Bell, lamenting costly physical and mental errors by his club. “If you give them possessions or short fields, they’re going to score on you or have a helluva chance to score on you.”

That was exactly what happened early in the contest as the Bears (6-0, 5-0 CCIW) proved too efficient and too explosive.

The tone was set early as the Vikings went three-and-out on their first possession of the contest and then had a premature snap on the ensuing punt bounce off a personal protector.

Taking over at the Augie 33-yard line, Wash-U needed just four plays to take the lead.

A short punt that ended Augie’s second possession gave the Bears decent field position for a three-play drive that was capped by Rush’s 55-yard scoring strike to Collin Goldberg.

In the middle two quarters, Augie pushed one of the top teams in the country.

“Personally, in my opinion, I don’t think this score indicates how this game went at all,” Bhardwaj said. “I think for a majority of the game they were nervous. … We’ve got to look at this from a positive perspective that we’re almost there.”