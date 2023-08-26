UPLAND, Ind. — Yemi Ward caught four long touchdown passes, but those weren’t enough to carry the St. Ambrose University football team in Saturday’s opener as the Fighting Bees fell 37-34 in a furious finish.

Taylor University QB Damon Hockett broke off a 24-yard touchdown run with just 9 seconds left in regulation that gave the hosting Trojans their second touchdown in the final 3:54 of the game.

Joe Namio’s 47-yard field goal try as the final horn sounded fell just short.

“That was a tough one,” SAU second-year head coach Vince Fillipp said.

Especially after the Bees put themselves in a position to win the game.

Ward’s fourth TD catch of the contest — a 52-yarder from Tom Casey with 3:38 left — gave the Bees a 34-30 lead after Namio made his fourth PAT kick in four tries.

That answered Ja Thomas’s 64-yard zig-zagging touchdown run with 3:54 left in the contest that gave the hosts a 30-27 lead.

However, the Trojans, who rushed for 305 yards and finished with 448 yards in 88 plays, had plenty of time to answer.

Hockett led the final 12-play, 80-yard drive before capping it with an option run that split the SAU defense down the middle.

“Credit to those guys; they’re a good team,” Fillipp said of the Trojans. “… It came down to the last possession and they just executed more plays; they executed at a higher level. The quarterback made a really good decision and athletic play and scored on the last drive.”

SAU’s final shot came after sophomore Michael Robinson, an up-back, found room for a 39-yard kickoff return in front of the SAU bench to the Taylor 30-yard line, getting out of bounds with :01 on the clock.

After a timeout, Fillipp put the game on the strong-legged Namio’s foot, but the All-Mid-States Football Association first-team kicker who had a long of 48 yards last year came up just short.

Ward, a fifth-year senior, finished with five catches for 216 yards. His scoring grabs covered 32, 46, 76 and 52 yards. The first was on a pass from sophomore Joey Sprinkle (3-7-2, 29 yards) and the final three from senior Casey (7-11-0, 226 yards), who took over the quarterback duties in the first half after Sprinkle’s second interception.

“It’s no surprise on our end,” Fillipp said of Ward’s huge debut. “He’s different. He comes to work, and he wants to be great every time he shows up to practice. It’s cool to see him have some success.”

With the coach expecting to play both QBs, Saturday’s game did nothing to resolve the ongoing battle between Sprinkle and Casey, according to Fillipp.

“Not capitalizing on opportunities we thought we had and wanting to give Tom a shot,” Fillipp said of the quick change at QB. “He did a really good job coming in and making plays, and we just kind of rode with the hot hand at that point.”

Junior Kaden King scored SAU’s other touchdown, breaking off a 14-yard scoring scamper to start the second-half scoring early in the third quarter that gave SAU a 21-20 lead after trailing 20-14 after a late Taylor TD capped a 71-yard drive with 64 seconds left in the half. King finished with 98 yards rushing in 20 carries.

“We just have to continue to stay together and battle,” Fillipp said of his message to his team as it prepares for Saturday’s home opener against UW-Stout at 1 p.m. at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium. “This one game doesn’t define who we are. We have a whole season ahead. We just have to lick our wounds and get back at it this week.”