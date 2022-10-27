COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Watford at home at St. Ambrose

In DeQuinn Watford’s mind, there is no place he would rather be.

“This is home,” Watford said.

The first-year offensive coordinator for the St. Ambrose University football team is like a bee to honey as he keeps returning to the hive.

A two-year, two-way starter for St. Ambrose during his playing days in the 2005-07 seasons, Watford is putting his lessons learned on the Davenport campus — and in the business world — back to good use on the staff of first-year head coach Vince Fillipp, a former Fighting Bees teammate.

While there were a number of influences that brought him back to the Quad-Cities, the pull to be on the sidelines and coaching was just as great.

“Coach Fillipp is somebody that I trust and believe in as far as the direction of the program," Watford said. “I have family in the area — my mom is in the Moline area.

“This is where I grew up and developed as a man (during college) and I have a lot of love and respect for the university for the way I came out and developed as a person.”

After starring for the Todd Sturdy-coached Bees back in his playing days, the 38-year-old Watford said that he had no doubt he wanted to coach football. That happened in both Tennessee (where he grew up after being born in Silvis) and in Chicago as he bounced around for a while.

Corporate jobs with Verizon Wireless and an auto dealership were paying the bills, but something was missing, he said.

“I just didn’t have time to coach,” he said. “I was making more money than I had ever made, but I still had this passion and needed to get back into it.”

Coaching stints at high schools in Tennessee and Chicago lit the fire. He then came back to assist at St. Ambrose for the 2019 fall season, the 2020 spring COVID-19 season and the fall 2020 season.

He said he went back to Tennessee after that without a plan, but then opportunity knocked again when Fillipp was hired to replace Mike Magistrelli in January of this year.

“When I got hired here and knowing I had to bring on a staff here and hire somebody, the advice I got was to hire somebody that you trust and can stand being around for 14 hours a day, potentially,” said Fillipp, who also has a first-year defensive coordinator in Matt McKay, who was also previously an SAU assistant. “So it was a no-brainer to bring him along with me.”

Watford jumped at the chance.

“There is no better place to be for this opportunity and being somewhere I love and get the support from a head coach who has allowed me to come in and find my own style,” said Watford, who is also pursuing his Master's degree in Organizational Leadership at SAU.

Watford's style has meant a spread field and an approach that is meant to be “fast and physical and is fun to play.” So far, it has been a work in progress as the Bees are 2-5 heading into Saturday’s home clash with No. 18 Roosevelt averaging 30.3 points per game.

Fillipp said Watford has a feel for the “new age of football” and offensive attacks. He also brings more than Xs and Os to the program.

“Energy every day, a passion for St. Ambrose and St. Ambrose football, especially," Fillipp said of Watford’s intangibles.

Watford admits that his background gives him a unique perspective of the offensive coordinator job. He says that he still sees the field from both a receiver’s perspective and that of a defensive back.

“I understand coverages and why you’re trying to do these coverages and technique things,” he said. “It has probably made me feel more prepared in this position than anything because I do have a comprehension of what the defense is trying to accomplish in both phases.”

He admitted that he has grown up and has a much better perspective of being a coach, too. He joked that “butting heads” with Sturdy, a no-nonsense coach, helped mold some of his coaching philosophy.

“We were a physical football team and we were well prepared,” Watford said. “Mimicking some of those things I grew up on is what I want to make sure people know us for.

“Fans want to see teams that win and put on a show. ... They don’t want to see a 3-0 game.”

With Watford calling the shots, there probably won’t be too many of those.

Right now he is loving every minute of helping meet his goal of building the program back into a national power like it was when he played for Sturdy. Where it leads is yet to be determined.

“The journey has been quite unique and I think about it all the time,” said Watford, putting a delayed start to his coaching career in perspective. “It has allowed me to appreciate these moments more because I was able to find my true passion and figure out what it is I want to do.

“I haven’t said the word ‘work’ since I’ve been here. I don’t feel like I work; I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. I naturally have the energy to be able to do it, compared to when you feel like you’re working, it doesn’t necessarily feel the same way.”