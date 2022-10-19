College football: Worrels finds home with the Vikings

For most young adults, college is about finding yourself and figuring out your future.

That journey is easier for some than it is for others and may take some interesting twists and turns down the road as opposed to a smooth trek across the interstate.

Ronde Worrels has endured some of those curves and detours en route to what he hopes has led him to the best path for his future at Augustana College.

The freshman has found himself thrust into a major role on the Viking football team and that has brought a smile to his face and some clarity to his journey.

After a couple of false starts to his college career and a gap year working a factory job, Worrels is back at home on the football field.

“At first, I was nervous about how it was going to go,” Worrels said of finding his football footing again. “Taking a year off football was something I had never done before. … Doing that was like, 'Am I going to be back where I was? Am I going to be the player I was in high school?’

“I just put the work back in. I was lifting while working. Watching film after work and got caught up. When I got here, I knew I could compete with these guys and bring my talent here and help the team as much as possible.”

Worrels is doing just that.

Fitting in at an outside linebacker position, the first-year college player is leading the Vikings with 43 tackles and is second with 27 of those being solo stops. He is coming off what he called his best collegiate game so far in which he led Augie with nine tackles, including one tackle for loss in a 49-28 loss to No. 24 Washington University.

However, he is not about to rest on his laurels and admits he still has plenty to learn about the game and much more to improve in his game.

The coaches aren’t about to let him slow the learning curve, either.

Augie head coach Steve Bell said that in a perfect world, Worrels would still be playing junior varsity football to get his mind and body back in the game. But at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds and the ability to move well, the need to put him on the field on Saturdays outweighed the rough edges of his game.

“His body and talent dictated that he be on the field and we would just have to live with the hiccups,” Bell said.

“Physically, he is very athletic, he just doesn’t know how to use it at times. He runs exceptionally well, he just has to start connecting the dots, play to play to play.

“The last two or three games, the dots are starting to connect at times. The first three games he had no clue what he was doing. … There is no question that he’ll figure it out.”

Which has been Worrels’ script for the last few years.

He was a record-setting running back at Princeton High School where he rushed for more than 4,000 yards and earned all-state honors and became a coveted college prospect.

Worrels said that he first accepted the Air Force Academy's recruiting pitch to be a running back for the Falcons. But the desire to stay closer to home ended those plans.

The next best option at the time, he thought, was going to Northern Illinois University.

“I was there in the summer (of 2021) and it was just an experience that wasn’t for me; I didn’t feel like I fit in there right,” said Worrels, noting Huskies coaches planned on converting him to a defensive end.

A year working at Flight manufacturing, a Princeton company that makes augers, wasn’t the right fit either.

“At that point, I knew that working was not going to be for me,” Worrels said. “I knew I wasn’t going to be the person who worked a 6 to 4 job every day. I knew the football field was where I needed to be and I knew that’s where my family wanted me to be. Deep down, that’s where I wanted to be and that’s where I ended up and glad I made that decision.”

Augie ended up being the landing spot thanks to the help of former Princeton teammate Chase Tatum, a standout defensive end for the Vikings.

“I knew when I came to visit here that he was going to take care of me here and that these coaches and the community was going to be a great place for me to succeed," Worrels said.

It appears as if that groundwork is paying off for the 19-year-old.

“Athletically, there aren’t many like him at our level,” Bell said. “When he learns to control his body and figures out his footwork, it could be something. But he’s not there yet. There are a lot of false movements and bad eyes, seeing the wrong things on the field.

"Once the dots connect and all that athleticism and speed come into play, he’s going to be a heck of a football player.”

Worrels admits that he is willing to put in that work it takes to be the best player he can be and see if he has a future in the sport before turning his kinesiology degree into owning his own gym at some point.

“I’m still a freshman," he said. "I’m still learning and I’m still learning what my impact on this team is and where I can start becoming a leader and start influencing others to do the right things on this team."

While focusing on improving each week the rest of this season, Worrels admits that he also has much bigger goals for himself within the program.

“I would say my No. 1 goal is to be a part in this program where I can help show other kids like me this is a good school to come play,” he said with plenty of perspective. “Kids in my situation where they have the opportunity to go to a big D-I school and have the opportunity to walk-on may have the same opportunity here where they can get on the field and have the opportunity to be the player they want to be earlier.

"I want to be a part of this program and show kids that this is the best spot and you will be respected by the coaches.”

It may have been a longer trip to that realization than anticipated, but it sure sounds as if Worrels has finally found a nice fit for himself on and off the field.