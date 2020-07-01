College game-day changes become clearer

Final plans remain undetermined, but football season ticket holders at Iowa, Illinois and Iowa State are beginning to get an idea of what the 2020 season may look like on game day this fall.

Iowa announced last week that it was pausing sales of Hawkeye season tickets beginning Wednesday, while Illinois and Iowa State both reached out to fans last week painting a preliminary picture of how things will be once games kick off because of changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think at the end of the day, we want people to be comfortable with the decisions they make and we understand that these are unique times,’’ said Matt Henderson, Iowa senior associate athletic director for external relations.

“It’s tough. I’ve talked with people who have had season tickets for 35, 40 years who are thinking about what to do. If people choose to sit this one out, that doesn’t make them any less of a fan and we’ll be ready to welcome them back to Kinnick in 2021.’’

Henderson said Iowa has sold around 40,000 season tickets, including an 85% renewal rate from the general public who purchased season tickets for the 2019 season.