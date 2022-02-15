Colorado lineman commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa has added a productive Colorado defensive lineman with championship experience to its 2023 football recruiting class.

Chase Brackney, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound end who plays for the same high school program that produced Hawkeye quarterback Alex Padilla, announced his commitment to Iowa on social media Monday night, writing that he is “100 percent committed.’’

Brackney recorded 82 tackles, including four sacks and three additional tackles for a loss, for a 12-2 team at Cherry Creek High School which won the Colorado Class 5A state championship.

The Englewood, Colo., native also forced two fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles during his junior season.

Brackney reached a decision to commit to the Hawkeyes after taking part in a junior day event in Iowa City on Jan. 23 and receiving a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes last week.

He also held scholarship offers from California, Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Oregon State and USC and was receiving recruiting interest from Wisconsin.

Brackney is the fourth player to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes next December, the earliest chance current high school juniors can put their signatures on binding letters of intent.

He is the second defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class for Iowa, joining Maddux Borcherding of Norwalk, Iowa.

Iowa also has commitments from linebacker Ben Kueter of Iowa City High and quarterback Marco Lainez of Princeton, N.J.

There were three defensive linemen among the 18 players the Hawkeyes signed to scholarships as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

