Comeback falls short for short-handed Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Coran Taylor, who had spent most of the last few weeks on the Illinois scout team and as a fourth-string quarterback, was suddenly called into duty Saturday.
With Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters out because of a positive COVID-19 test and backup Isaiah Williams out because of contact tracing, third-stringer Matt Robinson got the nod as the starting quarterback in Illinois' home opener of a delayed, pandemic-shortened season.
However when Robinson suffered a lower body injury at the end of Illinois' first offensive drive of the game, Taylor was thrust into the mix for his first meaningful game action.
Taylor played the rest of the way and, despite four total turnovers, nearly helped Illinois erase a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit before the offense stalled 3 yards away from a first down with less than two minutes left in Saturday's 31-24 loss to Purdue at Memorial Stadium.
“You’ve got to stay ready to keep from getting ready," Taylor said. "I was ready, I was prepared, I was locked in. Anything can happen. It’s football. ... I feel like I did OK. I know I could have a couple of those plays back. I’ve just got to build on that performance from today."
Taylor was 17-of-29 passing for 273 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 32 yards. It wasn't until Thursday, he said, when the team found out about the positive COVID tests and the subsequent contact tracing that he began getting real reps in practice.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith and Taylor's teammates were impressed with the results, particularly given his lack of reps in practice.
“I’m just thinking about the good plays Coran made today without practice," Smith said. "With practice, we should be able to clean up a lot of things. I thought he threw the ball well at times, he scrambled around. It’s just hard stepping into the huddle for the first time and running the offense. With another week of practice he should be in better shape heading into the Minnesota game."
Prior to the game, the team announced Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 and according to Big Ten protocols they will be out 21 days. Illinois was down 14 players, including starting center Doug Kramer and starting kicker James McCourt. Some were because of injuries and some were because of contact tracing. Those who were out because of contact tracing will also miss next week's game against Minnesota.
Though the offense was shorthanded, Illinois' (0-2) defense had all starters available with the return of middle linebacker Jake Hansen (injury) and Isaiah Gay (suspension).
Still, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell picked apart Illinois, going 29-of-35 passing for 371 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Zander Horvath rushed for 102 yards and a score.
"We still didn’t make enough plays, the turnovers hurt us, the passing for Purdue, their touchdown passes continued to hurt us defensively, but the team I thought played hard from the start and gave ourselves a chance to win," Smith said. "But you gotta make plays at the end to win a football game and they made more of them than we did.”
Even when the game appeared out of hand entering the fourth quarter, Illinois answered back. First, it was a 28-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe to get within 14, 31-17, with 11 minutes, 44 seconds left.
On the ensuring Purdue drive, Illinois senior defensive end Owen Carney Jr. recorded his second of three sacks, this one on third down to force a Purdue punt — just its second of the day.
Again, Taylor delivered for Illinois. He completed four passes on the ensuing drive, capping it off with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brian Hightower. Finally, after stalled drives, turnovers and helter-skelter play, Illinois was in business and within seven points, 31-24 with 6:36 left to play.
The Illini were one more defensive stand away from nearly climbing out of a massive hole caused by sub-par coverage on the back end of the defense and turnovers. It was shades of last season's loss to Michigan where Illinois had a backup quarterback — though not fourth string — and almost climbed out of another self-induced hole.
“It kind of shows our fight and it’s a different Illinois team than past years where a lot of guys would have rolled over. I think it shows our passion and our fire," said Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen, who cleared concussion protocol and was able to play. "Obviously there are a lot of negatives after a loss but I think there are some positives you can take out of that and that being one of them, the fight in the fourth quarter being down 21."
Taylor connected on a couple of passes on the Illini's final drive and Illinois took advantage of one of Purdue's 11 penalties, this one a defensive pass interference, and fortuitous drop on what would have been an easy Boilermakers interception. After Purdue left the door open with two fumbles and penalty after penalty for 94 yards, the Illini appeared poised to kick the door down, avenge a loss last week and land an important short-handed win.
Then, on fourth-an-10 from the 15-yard line, Taylor dunked the ball down to running back Mike Epstein short of the sticks.
“As long as there’s time on the clock, the game isn’t over," Taylor said of his mindset. "My guys fought. I fought. No matter what the situation is, no matter what we do on the field, we’ve got to fight until the end."
Even still, Purdue still seemed hellbent on blowing the game. Horvath was stuffed for a loss on first down, causing Illinois to burn a timeout. On second down, Illinois defensive end Isaiah Gay took O'Connell's pass off his head and the ball sailed in the air before landing safely on the ground.
Illinois, after all of its struggles, was one play away from a chance to tie the game — Smith later said he would have gone for the two-point conversion. The ball had one destination and it was to standout David Bell, who hauled in a one-handed catch down the sideline for the first down and the win. Bell finished with 122 yards receiving and a score.
“We just wanted to shut them down and get a chance to come back in the game," true freshman defensive tackle Johnny Newton said. "We gave it all we had the last drive, but unfortunately they got the first down. We weren’t upset about it. It was a good catch on the offensive side but we wish we could have done better."
