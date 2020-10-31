Comeback falls short for short-handed Illini

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith and Taylor's teammates were impressed with the results, particularly given his lack of reps in practice.

“I’m just thinking about the good plays Coran made today without practice," Smith said. "With practice, we should be able to clean up a lot of things. I thought he threw the ball well at times, he scrambled around. It’s just hard stepping into the huddle for the first time and running the offense. With another week of practice he should be in better shape heading into the Minnesota game."

Prior to the game, the team announced Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 and according to Big Ten protocols they will be out 21 days. Illinois was down 14 players, including starting center Doug Kramer and starting kicker James McCourt. Some were because of injuries and some were because of contact tracing. Those who were out because of contact tracing will also miss next week's game against Minnesota.

Though the offense was shorthanded, Illinois' (0-2) defense had all starters available with the return of middle linebacker Jake Hansen (injury) and Isaiah Gay (suspension).

Still, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell picked apart Illinois, going 29-of-35 passing for 371 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Zander Horvath rushed for 102 yards and a score.