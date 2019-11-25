Comeback year a kick for Hawkeyes' Groza finalist

IOWA CITY – Keith Duncan figures there will be a time and a place to think about what he has accomplished this season.

For now, the Iowa junior named Monday as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award as the top kicker in college football prefers to concentrate on the task at hand.

“Reflection, that will happen after the season. We’re still trying to be a 10-win team,’’ Duncan said following the Hawkeyes’ 19-10 victory over Illinois last weekend.

Duncan established a Big Ten season record for field goals with the third of the four he kicked during 19th-ranked Iowa’s victory. His current collection of 27 field goals is two more than the previous record which was shared by five kickers.

“There are a lot of great kickers that have come through this conference, so hopefully I’ll be in that conversation,’’ Duncan said.

He certainly has already enjoyed one of the most productive seasons a Big Ten kicker has ever had, converting on 27-of-32 field goal attempts including 12 of his 16 tries from 40 yards or more. He has also connected all 22 of his PAT kicks.

Against Illinois, Duncan converted on kicks of 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards to record four field goals in a game for the third time this season.