Comeback year a kick for Hawkeyes' Groza finalist

IOWA CITY – Keith Duncan figures there will be a time and a place to think about what he has accomplished this season.
For now, the Iowa junior named Monday as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award as the top kicker in college football prefers to concentrate on the task at hand.
“Reflection, that will happen after the season. We’re still trying to be a 10-win team,’’ Duncan said following the Hawkeyes’ 19-10 victory over Illinois last weekend.
Duncan established a Big Ten season record for field goals with the third of the four he kicked during 19th-ranked Iowa’s victory. His current collection of 27 field goals is two more than the previous record which was shared by five kickers.
“There are a lot of great kickers that have come through this conference, so hopefully I’ll be in that conversation,’’ Duncan said.
He certainly has already enjoyed one of the most productive seasons a Big Ten kicker has ever had, converting on 27-of-32 field goal attempts including 12 of his 16 tries from 40 yards or more. He has also connected all 22 of his PAT kicks.
Against Illinois, Duncan converted on kicks of 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards to record four field goals in a game for the third time this season.
The Big Ten honored him for that effort on Monday, naming the Weddington, North Carolina, native the conference’s special teams player of the week for the second time this season.
He joins Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia and Blake Mazza of Washington State on the list of finalists for the Groza Award, chosen from a group of 20 candidates as the nation’s top collegiate kicker.
Blankenship has hit 23-of-26 field goal tries this season while Mazza has connected on 18-of-19 tries.
The recognition comes during a comeback season for Duncan, who started for Iowa as a freshman but spent the last two seasons in a back-up role to Miguel Recinos.
He returned to the starting role this fall, earning the job during preseason competition with Caleb Shudak settled by what coach Kirk Ferentz describes as a “coin toss’’ between the two.
Ferentz praised the way Duncan emerged from what he calls “a second-team cocoon,’’ overcoming initial disappointment after being beaten out for the starting job two seasons ago after converting on 9-of-11 attempts as a freshman.
“Sometimes when that happens, guys don’t compete or practice, prepare the way they need to, and he went through a little bit of that right after it was over, but then he went back to work,’’ Ferentz said.
“… To me the story is just the attitude, the work ethic he has displayed and the way he has been a great teammate. Every day you see him, he’s got a smile on his face. He’s just a real positive guy.’’
Duncan simply appreciates the opportunity.
“Any chance I get, I try to make the most of it,’’ he said. “Our job is put points on the board and when we’re out there, everybody on the field goal team, we’re doing everything we can to make that happen. That’s the only thing we can control, doing our job when we’re called on to do it.’’
Nate Kaeding was the last Hawkeye to be named a finalist for the Groza Award, winning the award in 2002 and being chosen as a finalist as a senior in 2003.
This year’s award winner will be announced on Dec. 12 on ESPN as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.