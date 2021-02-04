Common traits link Super Bowl Hawkeyes

“When he came here, we weren’t sure if he was a defensive back, a running back, and he’s really carved out quite a niche for himself and had an unbelievable NFL career,’’ Ferentz said.

“I referenced him in a meeting (Wednesday). When he got here he had a lot to learn but he was a very willing learner, a hard worker and obviously a very, very good football player, first-class person.’’

Ferentz sees the same trait in Wirfs, who stepped into the Buccaneers’ lineup and has provided the type of protection needed for quarterback Tom Brady to lead Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl.

“He has contributed to them getting there. It’s phenomenal, but not really surprising,’’ Ferentz said. “You guys got to know Tristan a little bit and he’s got a good mentality, a genuine, athletic guy who works hard and takes a lot of pride in what he does.’’

Ferentz said he still sees plenty of room for growth in Wirfs’ game as his career develops.

During his recent conversation with Wirfs, he encouraged him to continue to be himself as the Buccaneers’ postseason run continued.

“Circumstances are certainly different than any game Tristan has ever played in, but the things that make you successful don’t change,’’ Ferentz said.

“The key is to focus on your performance, what you can do to help the team and not get caught up in all the other stuff. We’re proud of him and we just communicate to him to do what has made him good already. … He’ll know what to do when the game gets going. He’ll know how to play.’’

