Communication key as Bees prepare for the blitz

“There are a number of things we can do better to communicate better,’’ Magistrelli said. “Everybody has a role in that and some of it is just understanding the how and why things are being done a certain way.’’

The objective will be to create a more cohesive offensive effort as St. Ambrose works to build on its 1-2 start to the season.

“I feel like the level of communication will get better. It has to and the guys are working on it,’’ Magistrelli said.

Progress this week against a blitz-happy opponent will be a necessity.

“The ability of our guys to communicate with each other and see things will be big for us,’’ Magistrelli said. “We’re going to get tested that way with the way that Trinity blitzes and we know that going in.’’

Although 0-3 on the season, the Trojans have moved the ball through the air with two quarterbacks seeing duty in an offense that uses a lot of four-wide looks.

Nolan Brammer and Derrick Taylor, both seniors, combine to average 284 passing yards per game in an attack that is built to move the ball through the air.