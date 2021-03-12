Communication key as Bees prepare for the blitz

To suggest that Trinity International might challenge the St. Ambrose football team with the blitz on Saturday is a bit of an understatement.
The Trojans’ defense has blitzed on 83% of its opponents’ snaps through three games this season, adding to the challenge the Fighting Bees face in the 6 p.m. Mid-States Football Association game that will be played in Arlington Heights, Ill.
"They’ll blitz more than any team we’ll see. It will test our offensive guys," St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said.
As much as anything, it will test the communication within the Fighting Bees’ offense.
That was an issue last weekend when 25th-ranked Olivet Nazarene handed St. Ambrose a 40-10 loss, a subject that was front and center when the Fighting Bees’ work week began on Monday.
“That was a frustrating loss and we took time Monday to let guys speak their minds and share some ideas,’’ Magistrelli said. “I felt like it was a very productive day and the guys left anxious to get back on the field and get back to work.’’
Communication was a major topic during the meeting.
Everything from player-to-player communication to how things were being messaged from coaches to players and from players to coaches were discussed.
“There are a number of things we can do better to communicate better,’’ Magistrelli said. “Everybody has a role in that and some of it is just understanding the how and why things are being done a certain way.’’
The objective will be to create a more cohesive offensive effort as St. Ambrose works to build on its 1-2 start to the season.
“I feel like the level of communication will get better. It has to and the guys are working on it,’’ Magistrelli said.
Progress this week against a blitz-happy opponent will be a necessity.
“The ability of our guys to communicate with each other and see things will be big for us,’’ Magistrelli said. “We’re going to get tested that way with the way that Trinity blitzes and we know that going in.’’
Although 0-3 on the season, the Trojans have moved the ball through the air with two quarterbacks seeing duty in an offense that uses a lot of four-wide looks.
Nolan Brammer and Derrick Taylor, both seniors, combine to average 284 passing yards per game in an attack that is built to move the ball through the air.
“While most teams use the run to set up the pass, they’ll use the pass to set up the run. They’re built differently than a lot of teams we see and they are huge up front, ginormous,'' Magistrelli said, referencing an offensive front five that averages well over 300 pounds per starter.
Collectively, Magistrelli said, "This is the clearly the best Trinity team on both sides of the ball that we have seen.’’
St. Ambrose starting quarterback John Benckendorf is working toward a return to action after missing the Olivet Nazarene game because of an ankle injury suffered in the Bees’ Feb. 14 win over St. Francis (Ill.).
“He’s received the majority of the reps in our practices this year so there is a comfort level if we can get him back out there,’’ Magistrelli said.
Benckendorf is the Bees’ rushing leader in addition to orchestrating the team’s passing attack.