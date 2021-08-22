Competition helps Hawkeye QBs sharpen skills

IOWA CITY — The push is on, just the way Spencer Petras likes it.
Iowa’s returning starting quarterback believes that teammates chasing his starting role are helping him sharpen his own abilities under center.
“It’s working the way it is supposed to work. They’re pushing me. I’m pushing myself. It’s only going to make us better as a team,’’ Petras said.
Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan are listed as Petras’ back-ups on the Hawkeye depth chart as Iowa works toward its Sept. 4 season opener against Indiana.
Petras has experience on his side.
He started eight games a year ago, overcoming an 0-2 start to lead the Hawkeyes to victories in their final six games of the season.
The 6-foot-5, 233-pound junior from San Rafael, Calif., played well at times and performed like a first-year starter at times.
Petras did finish third in the Big Ten with 1,569 passing yards, was fourth in the conference with nine touchdown passes and ranked sixth with 196.1 passing yards per game.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said it was Petras’ performance in a 35-21 victory over Illinois in early December that told him what Petras was about.
“The best game I saw him play or the most gratifying game as a coach was at Illinois, where he probably couldn’t have played much more poorly in the first half and really put us behind the eight ball,’’ Ferentz said.
“Then, he came back in the second half and played tremendous football. I think it was a great learning experience for him and I think it was very revealing in terms of how he’s wired and how he’s built.’’
Ferentz used resilient, tough minded and conscientious to describe Petras.
“As a coach when you see things like that, it really helps you gain some confidence,’’ Ferentz said.
Petras organized Iowa’s summer workouts this year and seems to be settling into his role.
“You get more comfortable as you go,’’ Petras said. “The more that there is, the more comfortable I get. Having a normal offseason, that’s been a big deal.’’
Quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe feels good about what he sees developing with the quarterbacks on the Hawkeye roster.
“There’s nothing like game-day experience to help you figure out, ‘Hey, this is something coach has been talking about. Now I understand better because I’ve been out there at full speed,’” O’Keefe said.
Petras has a tendency to operate at a high-octane level, something O’Keefe has had to temper at times.
“Sometimes, you’ve got to slow him down a little bit, but that’s OK,’’ O’Keefe said. “It’s a lot harder to do it the other way. It’s hard to speed someone up who plays at a slow pace.’’
Padilla impressed coaches with his work during the second half of spring practices, elevating his game as well.
That created competition for Petras to do the same.
“We’re all working together to improve and that work never ends,’’ Petras said. “I understand that it comes down to what you do on game day that matters most and everything I do now is to put myself in a position to be ready to go when the crowds are back at Kinnick.’’
Padilla has the same game plan.
“The goal is to improve every day and get myself ready to play,’’ Padilla said. “I feel like I’ve had a good offseason, we all have. It’s been good for things to get back to normal in a lot of ways. The spring, the summer, it’s been a good time to learn.’’
The 6-1, 197-pound sophomore from Greenwood Village, Colo., saw action in two games last season for Iowa, completing 1-of-2 passes in a win over Michigan State and taking the field the following week in a victory at Minnesota.
“It was good experience to be out there, something to build off of,’’ Padilla said. “In working with coach O’Keefe, I feel like I’m getting more comfortable with the offense. He does a good job of bringing us all along.’’
That is helping Iowa quarterbacks compete.