IOWA CITY — One trip to the golf course was all it took for Erick All to realize the intensity Cade McNamara brings to his competitive endeavors.

All and McNamara, teammates at Michigan before both joined the Iowa football program as graduate transfers this semester, hit the links for some fun during their days in Ann Arbor.

For All, it was the first time the tight end had tried the sport.

McNamara, his quarterback, knew the game — and its inherent frustrations — as All quickly discovered.

“He gets real mad and threw his club at the cart," All recalled Thursday. “He really chucked that thing. I had to buy a set before I went and I’ve seen how expensive they were and he’s out there throwing them."

All likes the competitive spirit that is part of what McNamara will bring to the quarterback position at Iowa.

The Hawkeyes’ new quarterback, a starter on the Wolverines’ 2021 Big Ten championship team who arrives at Iowa with two years of eligibility remaining, is setting his expectations high.

“Winning a Big Ten championship," McNamara said Thursday is his goal and he believes the pieces are in place for Iowa to accomplish what it sets out to do.

“I think as the offseason continues, I’m expressing a level of confidence that I have not just in myself but in the teammates I have here. The guys here are excited for what this season can become and what we are going to look like as an offense and defense coming together."

Well aware the Hawkeyes finished 130th among 131 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in total offense last fall during an 8-5 season, McNamara welcomes the challenge.

“When I made the decision to come here, I was aware of what I was getting into," McNamara said. “When I watch tape, I see an offense that was close in a lot of ways last fall. I’m looking forward to us all taking that next step together."

McNamara won’t get that chance on the field this spring as he continues to work his way back from knee surgery.

Things are going well and he remains on schedule to be fully cleared around the time when Iowa spring practices conclude but with the surgery taking place on his back leg as he throws, McNamara and medical personnel do not want to rush a return.

“I’m definitely going to be 100 percent by the end of spring ball," McNamara said.

In the meantime he continues to learn the Hawkeye playbook and works to build relationships with his new teammates.

Receiver Nico Ragaini said McNamara is fitting in well and has already become a vocal leader of the team.

“He wants what we want, for this offense to do good things and we’re all committed to making that happen," Ragaini said.

McNamara, who led Michigan to 13 wins in his 16 career starts, opted to enter the transfer portal after J.J. McCarthy settled in under center with a strong start to the season following competition in camp between the two.

He has thrown for 3,181 yards in a Michigan uniform, but the knee injury McNamara suffered three games into the season limited him to 25 pass attempts last fall, but he has a career completion rate of 63 percent.

McNamara appreciates the experience he gained, but looks forward to writing a new chapter to his career in an Iowa uniform.

“Michigan is an experience I’ll take along with me and be a benefit in my life, but honestly, I’m ready to move on," he said.

McNamara had plenty of options once he entered the transfer portal but Iowa was one of the programs he zeroed in on early in the process.

He had an existing relationship with Jon Budmayr, who spent last season as an offensive analyst on the Hawkeye staff and was named last month as Iowa’s senior special assistant to the head coach.

Budmayr attempted to recruit McNamara when he working as the quarterbacks coach at Wisconsin.

“I knew I could trust him. The more and more I did research, the more it felt like a perfect fit," McNamara said. “I think I see the potential. I’ve played Iowa before. I think I know what the brand means. Just looking at the pieces we do have here already, it’s huge."

He has become even more convinced of that since arriving on campus.

“Iowa has a great reputation around the Big Ten for the kind of program it is and I understand why that is even more from one day to the next," McNamara said.

He said one thing in particular has stood out in his mind as he learned what the Iowa program is about.

“The pride that players in this program have in playing for Iowa, especially the Iowa guys in the program, is something special," McNamara said.

“So many of them grew up watching the Hawkeyes, dreaming of being a Hawkeye and now that they’ve worked hard to get that chance, they are fully invested in making this team as a good as it can be."

McNamara looks forward to having the chance to develop relationships on the field with his new teammates.

“I know when we’re on the field more, I’ll be able to develop more of a chemistry with the guys I’m throwing with, the guys who are blocking for me and the guys running the ball," he said. “Overall the process has been nothing but great so far and they’ve been able to teach me stuff about the offense."