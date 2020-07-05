Competitive receivers create Hawkeye possibilities

Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy were the primary receiving targets of quarterback Nate Stanley last fall and all have been working to get on the same page with Spencer Petras and other Hawkeyes competing to line up under center this season.

Collectively, Iowa receivers combined for 169 receptions, 2,214 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Their number of catches matches the most ever for a Ferentz-coached Iowa team, tying the productivity of a group led by Marvin McNutt, Keenan Davis and Kevonte Martin-Manley during the 2011 season.

That group also set the Ferentz-era standard for receiving yards with 2,412.

Smith-Marsette sees room to go beyond that level of productivity.

Smith also returns for his senior season, while Ragaini and Tracy are preparing for their sophomore seasons as part of a collection of talent that has no shortage of depth.

Oliver Martin, Max Cooper and Desmond Hutson return after filling reserve roles last season.

They help create a level of competition that only serves as motivation as Iowa works toward its potential.