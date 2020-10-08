Confident Gay bigger, stronger on Illini line

CHAMPAIGN — There's a confidence that radiates off Isaiah Gay — even into a front-facing computer camera and through a Zoom screen.
It's easy enough to sense, even virtually. His face turns into a smile at the mere mention of his weights game and there's a comfort in his voice.
Four years ago he came to Illinois two hours after graduating from Northern Nash High School in Nashville, N.C. He was 17 years old and 205 pounds — as the season progressed he moved into the 215-pound range. He knew well enough he was skinny by any college football standards for a defensive end, but especially in the Big Ten.
What Gay lacked in physical stature, he made up for with quickness. He brings a burst off the edge and played in his first collegiate game in the 2017 season-opening win against Ball State. The starting tackles for Ball State that game? One was 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. The other was 6-foot-4, 290 pounds. Gay registered four tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack.
By the next week against Western Kentucky, he was a starter against a pair of tackles that were 6-6, 320 and 6-4, 295. There were still lingering questions about his weight, but not necessarily his talent.
Consider those questions eliminated in his eyes. He said he's added 20 pounds since the start of the pandemic and is listed at 6-3, 240 pounds — though he's listed at the same weight on the roster as last season.
At first he lost weight without consistent access to a weight room during the stay-at-home portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. He ran sprints and worked on quickness. Once he got back in the weight room, he added that muscle back — and then some.
“I feel like a newfound confidence this year," Gay said. "I feel like last year I put on weight a little too quickly and it kind of affected the way I moved. This new weight I put on now, I’m moving as fast as I did my freshman year. ... I think when I came in freshman year, everybody was questioning my size but never my ability. Now they have no questions for either."
After recording two tackles for loss and a sack in his first two college games, Gay's production slowed down. He recorded two more tackles for loss as a freshman and one as a sophomore in addition to one more sack. That's five tackles for loss and two sacks in two seasons.
His size hampered him against bigger, mauling offensive linemen in the Big Ten. He's had three defensive line coaches in four years: Mike Phair, Austin Clark and now new defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey. He's taken bits from each of them and is ready to capitalize.
“I think coming in, the strength coaches and everybody knew my speed and strength," Gay said. "I took it upon myself to realize my time was coming and I knew that to play at the college level, I needed more weight as far as learning the game. Over the years, I picked on all of those things and I’m ready to play ball the best I know how."
Last season, USC graduate transfer Oluwole Betiku started at one end spot and Ayo Shogbonyo at the other. Gay was in the rotation but not starting. He finished the season with 3.5 tackles for a loss and a sack in 11 games played. But almost all of his production came in the final five games of the season as Gay found his stride. He had 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble as he stepped in for Betiku.
That stretch gave him more reps, and he delivered. He wants to build on that.
“He’s played a lot of ball, too," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "It just seems like yesterday that he and Bobby Roundtree were starting their freshman year, their first game, and now it’s his senior year. All the talent in the world. Isaiah Gay is one of the strongest guys — over 600 squatter, every number. He’s about as good as anybody in the country; he can run. Injuries, he has to avoid, too. Then, it’s time for him to play like a guy who has played three years before. It’s his senior year."
Gay figures to be a big part of a defensive line that was hit hard by graduation. Betiku declared for the NFL Draft. Shogbonyo stepped away from football. Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver and Kenyon Jackson graduated from defensive tackle. Gay will get his chance at defensive end, and he'll do it armed with confidence.
“Finding your confidence in college football is the best thing that happens because you can slow the game down; everything is not moving as fast," he said. "You get to read so much of the offense at one time before the ball is even snapped and it helps out so much to position yourself and know what you can do to counter a lot of things.
“It feels like the sun’s coming out. It’s time to play. It’s time to get it."
