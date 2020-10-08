Confident Gay bigger, stronger on Illini line

Last season, USC graduate transfer Oluwole Betiku started at one end spot and Ayo Shogbonyo at the other. Gay was in the rotation but not starting. He finished the season with 3.5 tackles for a loss and a sack in 11 games played. But almost all of his production came in the final five games of the season as Gay found his stride. He had 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble as he stepped in for Betiku.

That stretch gave him more reps, and he delivered. He wants to build on that.

“He’s played a lot of ball, too," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "It just seems like yesterday that he and Bobby Roundtree were starting their freshman year, their first game, and now it’s his senior year. All the talent in the world. Isaiah Gay is one of the strongest guys — over 600 squatter, every number. He’s about as good as anybody in the country; he can run. Injuries, he has to avoid, too. Then, it’s time for him to play like a guy who has played three years before. It’s his senior year."

Gay figures to be a big part of a defensive line that was hit hard by graduation. Betiku declared for the NFL Draft. Shogbonyo stepped away from football. Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver and Kenyon Jackson graduated from defensive tackle. Gay will get his chance at defensive end, and he'll do it armed with confidence.