Coss: Comeback victory turns into a wild Kinnick celebration

IOWA CITY — Billed as the biggest game at Kinnick Stadium in four decades, the Iowa football team delivered one of its biggest wins in school history.
What followed was a celebration for the ages.
As quarterback Spencer Petras took a knee and the final two seconds ticked off the clock on third-ranked Iowa’s 23-20 victory over fourth-ranked Penn State, fans spilled onto the turf from every direction. It quickly became a sea of black and gold.
“I’ve never been part of something like that before,” defensive lineman and Orion graduate Logan Lee said. “To be in the middle of that chaos, I won’t forget that.”
Just like those who were here 36 years ago to witness Rob Houghtlin’s last-second field goal to beat second-ranked Michigan or Iowa’s rout over third-ranked Ohio State in 2017, Saturday’s comeback victory will live in Hawkeye lore.
Defensive back Jack Koerner was one of the last players to sift his way through the melee.
“I wouldn’t trade that feeling for the world,” he said. “Going to Kinnick since I was a little kid, high-fiving fans and hearing ‘Go Hawks 150 times,’ it is a moment I’ll never forget for sure.”
Center Tyler Linderbaum joked he might have suffered a slight concussion from all the fans slapping him on the helmet as he was trying to exit the field.
“This was the biggest of big time,” receiver Nico Ragaini said. “You don’t get moments like this every single day.”
The 69,250 rowdy fans deserved an assist in the outcome as Penn State was whistled for eight false start penalties.
“The fans were on another level today,” Ragaini said. “I haven’t seen anything like it.”
Suddenly, this Iowa football season is turning into something extraordinary. The Hawkeyes are 6-0 at the midway point of the regular season and a victory against Purdue next Saturday from remaining in the top 5 until late October with a bye in two weeks.
"You're getting way ahead of me because we could be crying next week at this time or we could be really happy," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
The Hawkeye were going to savor this one for 24 hours.
It wasn’t easy. Far from it. That’s what makes it memorable.
Iowa showed plenty of moxie digging itself out of a 17-3 hole, its largest deficit in the last 18 games.
The defense looked vulnerable as Penn State attacked every inch of the turf and scored two touchdowns before the first quarter was over.
The offense was abysmal. Spencer Petras missed on eight of his first nine pass attempts and had a quarterback rating of 2 at one point.
Iowa was on the verge of fading out of the national conversation.
“We just had to stay with it,” Linderbaum said. “The big thing is, it is a four-quarter ballgame.”
The defense settled in after Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford departed with an injury.
The special teams, spurred by punter Tory Taylor, gunners Terry Roberts and Ivory Kelly-Martin and placekicker Caleb Shudak, were again truly special.
The offense awoke from its slumber against an athletic Penn State defense.
Tyler Goodson found traction in the running game. Petras rebounded to lead three second-half scoring drives, including a well-designed 43-yard touchdown pass to Ragaini with 6-plus minutes remaining for the game-winner.
The Hawkeyes have a clear identity — an elite defense, exceptional special teams and an offense that is not overly flashy but aware of their strengths.
It was clutch Saturday.
Iowa don't have the five-star recruits like Alabama and Georgia. It may not be the third best team in the country.
Still, it was a win that keeps them in the national discussion a little bit longer.
"This was a statement win," Koerner said. "We don't pay attention too much to the outside noise, but some of that stuff bleeds through a little bit. We wanted to make a statement we're playing well too."
The celebration extended into the locker room.
“Bunch of jumping, music going and dancing with recruits,” Goodson said. “It is a moment nobody else can feel unless you’re in that atmosphere.”
The giddy fans had an experience they’ll be talking about for days, weeks, months and years ahead.
It certainly didn't hurt Iowa that approximately 80 recruits — including five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa (Southeast Polk) and four-star prospects Andrew DePaepe (Pleasant Valley) and Charles Jagusah (Rock Island Alleman) — were there to see it all unfold.
Linderbaum summed it up perfectly.
"Today was definitely special," he said. "It is something we'll remember for the rest of our lives."