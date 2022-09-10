Coss: Cy-Hawk win is momentous for Campbell, Iowa State

IOWA CITY — Iowa State University’s football team had a series of tumultuous moments in the first half Saturday afternoon.
It had a punt blocked deep in its own territory on the first possession of the game. Jirehl Brock lost a fumble near the goal line. Hunter Dekkers threw an interception into double coverage in the end zone.
In the past, those mistakes haunted the Cyclones in their rivalry game with Iowa.
This time, they overcame them.
Between Iowa’s incompetent offense and Iowa State’s perseverance, the Cyclones brushed off the miscues to collect their first win in the Cy-Hawk series since 2014 with a gritty 10-7 triumph at rainy Kinnick Stadium.
“Our ability to handle some imperfection was big,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell admitted. “The last couple of years when things went against us, we kind of folded our tents instead of continuing to play.”
In jest, Campbell called his halftime speech revolutionary.
Campbell is the coach of a Gilbert sixth-grade girls’ softball team during the summer. Competing in the championship game at a tournament in Roland-Story a couple of months ago, his team came from behind to win the game.
“I said, ‘Listen, if my sixth-grade girls can do this against Roland-Story for a championship, you guys can get this thing figured out here in the second half,’” Campbell said.
The Cyclones came up with three turnovers, something they hadn't done once in more than 365 Hawkeye offensive snaps in this series since 2015.
While Iowa's quarterback situation is murky moving forward, Iowa State showed it has a definitive guy it can lean on at that position.
The southpaw Dekkers orchestrated a 21-play, 99 1/2-yard drive against Iowa's vaunted defense that chewed up nearly 12 minutes between two quarters.
Iowa State connected on third down six times in the possession, capped with Dekkers finding his favorite target Xavier Hutchinson for an 8-yard touchdown.
“It just shows the type of offense we can be,” Dekkers said. “We can play fast and we can play slow like we did on that drive.”
This was a momentous win for Campbell’s program, another notch in the belt in what he’s built in Ames.
The Cyclones have been to five straight bowl games. They’ve played in a Big 12 Championship game and won a Fiesta Bowl. They have pulled out victories at the conference’s two storybook programs during his tenure, Oklahoma and Texas.
But until Saturday, Campbell was 0-for-5 in the Cy-Hawk series.
“Campbell getting that monkey off his back today,” former Cyclone receiver Hakeem Butler tweeted. “I know my dawg want(s) this win more than anything.”
Rivalry games are remembered, particularly by fan bases.
Campbell downplayed the significance of it for him, but admitted it had great value for the alumni and those who bleed cardinal and gold.
“To be able to deliver something that I think means the world to our fans, it is a great reward,” he said. “Hopefully, it helps shape us and this doesn’t define us and where we’re going this season.”
There were questions coming into the season about how Iowa State would replace quarterback Brock Purdy, tailback Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose.
The Cyclones might not have the name recognition yet, but they are 2-0 for the first time under Campbell.
Besides the inability to beat their rival, the biggest knock on Campbell’s previous teams have been stubbing their toe early in the season.
There were the season-opening losses to Northern Iowa and Louisiana in 2016 and 2020, respectively. There was a three-overtime game it survived against UNI in 2019.
“Seeing our team continue to grow at a rapid pace right now, maybe at times where we haven’t done that early in the season through the early parts of some of my tenure here, I think that’s an area we’ve really worked to address,” Campbell said. “That’s probably the greatest reward, seeing our guys persevere through adverse situations.”
When Iowa's Aaron Blom missed a 48-yard field goal on the game's final play, Iowa State players rushed the field in jubilation.
Several seconds later, they darted toward the north end zone and hoisted a drenched Cy-Hawk trophy on their sweaty palms.
"This is one of those games I dreamed of playing my whole life," said Dekkers, who starred at West Sioux High School in northwest Iowa. "I didn't know which team I was going to end up being on when I was little, but this is a dream come true."
Now if the Cyclones can avoid a letdown next week against Ohio, a young team will have good vibes heading into Big 12 play.
"To bring this back to Ames feels terrific," Hutchinson said. "Hopefully, Cyclone fans are happy and hopefully we can start our own streak here."
Photos: Iowa State defeats Iowa to claim Cy-Hawk Trophy
Iowa State quarterback Ashton Cook (18) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50) takes the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Blake Clark (10) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kicker Drew Stevens (18) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State playes take the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State player warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Joe Labas (5) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A spectator watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The Iowa football team arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Tailgating is no small affair before any game, but on Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes were to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Iowa City.
Sportswear for fans include dog.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
The Iowa football team arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Emma Weiner of Rockwell plays cornhole while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Tailgating is serious fun.
Maxwell van Orden plays cornhole with Caleb Akelson while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Caroline King, 14, and Alivia Wong, 12, reach out to attempt to catch a football while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday in Iowa City.
Keely Weiner of Rockwell and her daughter Emma play cornhole while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Alivia Wong, 12, throws a football while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) runs the ball during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Aidan Bitter (85) goes up for a catch during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Spectators react during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) stops Iowa State running back Eli Sanders (6) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State cheerleader tumbles through the air during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey (85) tackles Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) stops Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs the ball during the second quarter of Saturday's Cy-Hawk battle at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Brock finished with 100 yards rushing in ISU's 10-7 victory.
Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) runs the ball after an interception during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) looses control of the ball as he is tackled by Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) in the end zone during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) goes up for a catch against Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first quarter of Saturday's showdown in Iowa City. DeJean had 11 tackles for the Hawkeyes in their 10-7 defeat and Hutchinson caught the game-winning TD pass in the fourth quarter.
Spectators react during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands the ball off to Iowa State running back Eli Sanders (6) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State coach reacts to an interception during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A spectator is escorted out of the stands in handcuffs by a police officer during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) is stopped by Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) and Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (19) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) runs the ball during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) is brought down by Iowa State linebacker Carston Marshall (46) and Iowa State wide receiver Greg Gaines III (0) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) stops Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (2) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) makes a catch during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) runs the ball during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State offensive lineman Tyler Maro (50) blocks Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras looks to throw during the second quarter of Saturday's game. The Hawkeyes has mustered just one touchdown in eight quarters this season.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (2) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball against Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) goes up for a catch above Iowa linebacker Logan Klemp (46) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) reacts after intercepting the ball in the end zone during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) is brought down by Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) after a reception during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs the ball as Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase makes a tackle during the third quarter of Saturday's game. Iowa mustered only 150 total yards in Saturday's 10-7 loss to Iowa State.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws as Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (1) tackles him during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Aidan Bitter (85) goes up to catch a pass during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) celebrates with fans after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts to a play during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) is held back as Iowa State players celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs the ball during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Quaron Adams (23) and Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg (72) celebrate on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State staff member celebrates after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50), Iowa State running back Blaze Doxzon (34) and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins (80) kicks the ball during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock is stopped by Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (91) during the third quarter of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium.
An Iowa cheerleader watches the game as rain continues to fall during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State defensive lineman Kaden Sutton (97) celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) embraces a family member after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Connor Colby (77) blocks Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates after Iowa State cefeated Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws as Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (1) comes in to tackle him during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) goes up for a pass but misses the catch against Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State fans react as the Cyclone team walks into the locker room after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State spectator celebrates during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kicker Aaron Blom missed this game-tying 48-yard field goal attempt on the final play of Saturday's state rivalry game in Iowa City. Tory Taylor had the hold on the attempt at Kinnick Stadium in a game the Cylones won 10-7.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) during the fourth quarter Saturday. DeJean had a career-high 11 tackles for the Hawkeyes in their 10-7 loss.
Iowa State defensive lineman Kyle Krezek (94) and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reaches up but misses a catch in front of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) is tackled during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands the ball off to Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
