Coss: Cy-Hawk win is momentous for Campbell, Iowa State

IOWA CITY — Iowa State University’s football team had a series of tumultuous moments in the first half Saturday afternoon.

It had a punt blocked deep in its own territory on the first possession of the game. Jirehl Brock lost a fumble near the goal line. Hunter Dekkers threw an interception into double coverage in the end zone.

In the past, those mistakes haunted the Cyclones in their rivalry game with Iowa.

This time, they overcame them.

Between Iowa’s incompetent offense and Iowa State’s perseverance, the Cyclones brushed off the miscues to collect their first win in the Cy-Hawk series since 2014 with a gritty 10-7 triumph at rainy Kinnick Stadium.

“Our ability to handle some imperfection was big,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell admitted. “The last couple of years when things went against us, we kind of folded our tents instead of continuing to play.”

In jest, Campbell called his halftime speech revolutionary.

Campbell is the coach of a Gilbert sixth-grade girls’ softball team during the summer. Competing in the championship game at a tournament in Roland-Story a couple of months ago, his team came from behind to win the game.

“I said, ‘Listen, if my sixth-grade girls can do this against Roland-Story for a championship, you guys can get this thing figured out here in the second half,’” Campbell said.

The Cyclones came up with three turnovers, something they hadn't done once in more than 365 Hawkeye offensive snaps in this series since 2015.

While Iowa's quarterback situation is murky moving forward, Iowa State showed it has a definitive guy it can lean on at that position.

The southpaw Dekkers orchestrated a 21-play, 99 1/2-yard drive against Iowa's vaunted defense that chewed up nearly 12 minutes between two quarters.

Iowa State connected on third down six times in the possession, capped with Dekkers finding his favorite target Xavier Hutchinson for an 8-yard touchdown.

“It just shows the type of offense we can be,” Dekkers said. “We can play fast and we can play slow like we did on that drive.”

This was a momentous win for Campbell’s program, another notch in the belt in what he’s built in Ames.

The Cyclones have been to five straight bowl games. They’ve played in a Big 12 Championship game and won a Fiesta Bowl. They have pulled out victories at the conference’s two storybook programs during his tenure, Oklahoma and Texas.

But until Saturday, Campbell was 0-for-5 in the Cy-Hawk series.

“Campbell getting that monkey off his back today,” former Cyclone receiver Hakeem Butler tweeted. “I know my dawg want(s) this win more than anything.”

Rivalry games are remembered, particularly by fan bases.

Campbell downplayed the significance of it for him, but admitted it had great value for the alumni and those who bleed cardinal and gold.

“To be able to deliver something that I think means the world to our fans, it is a great reward,” he said. “Hopefully, it helps shape us and this doesn’t define us and where we’re going this season.”

There were questions coming into the season about how Iowa State would replace quarterback Brock Purdy, tailback Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose.

The Cyclones might not have the name recognition yet, but they are 2-0 for the first time under Campbell.

Besides the inability to beat their rival, the biggest knock on Campbell’s previous teams have been stubbing their toe early in the season.

There were the season-opening losses to Northern Iowa and Louisiana in 2016 and 2020, respectively. There was a three-overtime game it survived against UNI in 2019.

“Seeing our team continue to grow at a rapid pace right now, maybe at times where we haven’t done that early in the season through the early parts of some of my tenure here, I think that’s an area we’ve really worked to address,” Campbell said. “That’s probably the greatest reward, seeing our guys persevere through adverse situations.”

When Iowa's Aaron Blom missed a 48-yard field goal on the game's final play, Iowa State players rushed the field in jubilation.

Several seconds later, they darted toward the north end zone and hoisted a drenched Cy-Hawk trophy on their sweaty palms.

"This is one of those games I dreamed of playing my whole life," said Dekkers, who starred at West Sioux High School in northwest Iowa. "I didn't know which team I was going to end up being on when I was little, but this is a dream come true."

Now if the Cyclones can avoid a letdown next week against Ohio, a young team will have good vibes heading into Big 12 play.

"To bring this back to Ames feels terrific," Hutchinson said. "Hopefully, Cyclone fans are happy and hopefully we can start our own streak here."