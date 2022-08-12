Coss: For Iowa to duplicate 10 wins, offense can't be a 'light switch'

IOWA CITY — There is no way to sugarcoat it. The University of Iowa football team’s offense was atrocious last season.

It ranked 99th in the FBS in scoring offense at 23.4 points per game. It was 102nd in rushing offense at 123.6 yards per game. It was 114th in completion percentage at 55%. It was 121st in total offense at just more than 300 yards per game.

In Iowa's four losses, the unit averaged 8.5 points per game.

“No one was happy from last year’s performance and what we did last season,” offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said at Friday’s team media day. “That’s not the expectation, and what we are trying to do.”

Amazingly, the Hawkeyes still managed to win 10 games, claim a Big Ten West Division title and finish the season in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 thanks to Phil Parker’s vaunted defense and LeVar Woods' splendid special teams.

Iowa expects to have another championship-level caliber defense and possess one of the conference’s best punters in Tory Taylor, but the offense has to make an enormous leap for this team to sniff 10 wins again.

The schedule is much more taxing with road games against Ohio State, Minnesota and nemesis Purdue. Michigan, last year’s Big Ten champion, and Wisconsin are preseason Top 20 teams visiting Kinnick Stadium.

"It's all about the details," receiver Arland Bruce IV said. "We left a lot on the field as an offense last year."

Quarterback Spencer Petras said the Hawkeyes can't be a light switch.

"A light switch is on one day, off the next and not controlled by themselves," Petras noted. "We don't want to be that."

Often times last year, Iowa's offense had no electricity.

However, head coach Kirk Ferentz didn't make any wholesale changes to his staff or scheme in the offseason.

He and his staff had ample time for reflection and evaluation. The assessment?

“Our job is to possess, advance and score the football,” Brian Ferentz said. “Can we get better at it? Absolutely. I think it comes down to tightening up on the things we do well. At the end of the day, we just want to make things simpler so it can be processed faster on the field.”

Petras and Alex Padilla shouldered much of the blame for Iowa’s offensive deficiencies last year.

Completion percentage and red-zone offense must improve.

"All (Spencer) has got to do is play, just relax and play,” Kirk Ferentz said. “He may press at times and try a little too hard at times, and that’s a good thing, but it can work against you, too.

"But from my vantage point just watching tape last year, I think the biggest thing is we have to help him a little bit more and support him.”

Iowa's offensive woes were more than a quarterback problem in 2021.

Other than first-round NFL draft pick Tyler Linderbaum, the offensive line was inexperienced and the run game sputtered. Iowa averaged 3.1 yards per rush on first down, third worst among schools in the Power 5.

The Hawkeyes, in particular, were dreadful on first down, having 39 first-down rushes go for negative yardage.

That is a recipe for disaster for a program which talks about complementary football and puts a premium on the run game.

“Being able to do things consistently and efficiently is something we’ve had problems with in the past,” all-Big Ten tight end Sam LaPorta said. “Being more efficient and getting ahead of the sticks is what we’re trying to take into effect.”

Returning tailbacks Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams showed promise in the bowl game, attacking holes and running with conviction.

Linderbaum is a significant loss in the trenches, but there is an opportunity for substantial growth with Mason Richman and Connor Colby being second-year starters and Jack Plumb is now a senior. Center Logan Jones has transitioned from defense to offense, and coaches and teammates rave about his athleticism.

"If we can play good up front, there is a lot of potential for this team," Jones said. "It gives more confidence to Spencer or Alex, our run game and a lot of good things can happen."

Bruce, Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson — which had 24 combined starts among them last year — figure to be Iowa's primary targets on the outside.

Look for Iowa to utilize more two tight end sets with LaPorta and Luke Lachey like we saw several years ago with Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson.

LaPorta is a 6-foot-4 and 249-pound target, Lachey 6-6 and 252.

"It creates a lot of mismatches across the board," LaPorta said.

It is Petra or Padilla's responsibility to capitalize on those situations because the Hawkeyes can't have a rerun of 2021 on offense.

If they do, sweeping changes need to happen.