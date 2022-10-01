Coss: Iowa's defense can't rescue another lackluster offensive showing

IOWA CITY — Late in the third quarter Saturday, the University of Iowa football team had no points, less than 100 yards of offense and was staring at a 20-point deficit to Michigan.

Iowa managed to register a couple touchdowns in the final quarter — the second after Michigan had put the game out of reach and many of the 69,250 spectators already had filed out.

Earlier in the week, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Kinnick Stadium is a place where "top-5 teams go to die."

Not in 2022.

Michigan, with several of its players waving pink towels on its sideline to show it wasn't fazed by the visiting pink locker room, had a fairly stress-free fall afternoon in collecting a 27-14 win.

It was going to be a big ask for Iowa to deliver a victory over the fourth-ranked team in the country. However, based on the remarks in the postgame press conference from coach Kirk Ferentz and several of his players, you would have thought Iowa won the game by 13 points.

“As crazy as it may sound, from there I stood, I thought our guys played hard and I saw some growth in our football team," Ferentz said.

“I do think we’re growing as an offense,” quarterback Spencer Petras said.

Receiver Nico Ragaini went as far to say that there was “a little bit of swag” to Iowa’s offense for the first time this season.

How much momentum can truly be drawn from 281 total yards and two scoring drives that come when you're in a three-score hole?

Because for three quarters, Iowa’s offense was mostly unwatchable again.

The opening drive was a three and out. The second series showed promise, but Petras overthrew tight end Luke Lachey down the seam and Brody Brecht on an out route on consecutive plays in Michigan territory and led to another punt. The third possession was decimated by holding and clipping penalties.

“I thought we still executed, but it was just really inconsistent for us in the first half,” Petras said.

The second half started with Petras getting sacked for a 9-yard loss and an eventual punt. The next drive began with a 12-yard run by freshman Kaleb Johnson, but was quickly derailed with another penalty and a sack.

Iowa had gone 13 quarters and 39 possessions without a touchdown against Michigan dating back to the 2016 game until Johnson scored on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Then when the Hawkeyes had an opportunity to make it interesting with less than 6 minutes left, Petras threw a 1-yard pass to Sam LaPorta on fourth and 2 inside the Michigan 10.

That Iowa's offense in a nutshell. It falls short of the mark.

The defense and special teams couldn't bail the Hawkeyes out this time. There were no electric interception returns for touchdowns or any fumbles scooped up for scores.

Michigan manhandled Iowa’s defensive line for much of the game. The Wolverines were never in too many uncomfortable third-down situations because they did most of their damage on first and second downs.

Between tailback Blake Corum accumulating 133 yards on the ground, quarterback J.J. McCarthy completing 18 of 24 throws and Michigan never turning the ball over, Iowa had no solutions.

“We need to learn from this loss and make sure these mistakes don’t show up next week,” linebacker Jay Higgins said. “Coach Ferentz’s teams get better throughout the season, but if we don’t get better from this week to next, we’re not going to be a good team.

“It is a long season and nothing is out of the picture from losing this game.”

There is truth to that given the mediocrity of the Big Ten West Division, but if Iowa is going to be in the picture, it needs to improve in a hurry.

The Hawkeyes have plenty of deficiencies. They have an immobile and inaccurate quarterback, an inconsistent run game and receivers who struggle to get separation against athletic defensive backs.

We’re almost at the midway point of the season and Iowa still ranks near the bottom of the country in points and total offense.

With road games at Illinois — which is 4-1 and throttled Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday — and a trip to the Horseshoe to face third-ranked Ohio State — a place Iowa hasn’t won since 1991 — next on the docket, there is a distinct possibility the Hawkeyes return home at the end of the month below .500.

“We’ve got to grow faster and just play better,” Petras said.

The clock is ticking.