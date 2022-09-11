Coss: It's time for Hawkeyes to make a switch under center

IOWA CITY — Before the Iowa football team reported for camp in early August, the university announced all seven home games were sold out for the season.
Anybody looking for a refund? So far, Hawkeye fans have received little entertainment value in return.
The program's offensive futility has become a national punchline ... and for good reason.
Through two games, Iowa has registered more blocked punts and safeties than touchdowns. Iowa has produced two measly scoring drives — a field goal (4 plays for 5 yards) versus South Dakota State, and a touchdown (2 plays for 16 yards) against Iowa State.
The Hawkeyes have 316 yards in two games, only 30 more than former Iowa receiver Charlie Jones has accumulated in the same number for Purdue.
Fans, and even former players, are restless and perturbed.
"This offense is a thief of joy," former Davenport Central and Iowa lineman Julian Vandervelde tweeted following Saturday's 10-7 loss to Iowa State. "It is devoid of hope and sucks the love of football from my bones. Our defense and special teams deserve better."
There is plenty of blame to go around for the shortcomings. The coaching staff has refused to evolve as an offense and there are certainly personnel issues.
Quarterback Spencer Petras, in his fifth year in the program and third season as the starter, has regressed. He is completing only 45% of his passes in two games, a percentage way too low to win at any level of football.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and players have defended Petras saying how well he has practiced. It isn't translating to game day.
Receiver Arland Bruce IV was targeted 11 times in Saturday's Cy-Hawk game. He finished with one reception for nine yards.
Besides Petra's accuracy troubles, he isn't protecting the football. He has been picked off in each of the first two games and lost a fumble against the Cyclones.
“He’s still not getting enough help to really do a fair assessment,” Ferentz said. “He hasn’t been perfect. Nobody has. We have a lot of moving parts right now on offense, and then we’re short-handed a little bit at a couple positions. We’ll keep working through it, and we’ll talk about it (Sunday) and see what happens moving forward.”
The sample size is large enough dating back to the past two seasons that Iowa needs to move in a different direction come Saturday night against Nevada in the final dress rehearsal before Big Ten Conference play.
Petras has thrown one touchdown pass and nine interceptions in his last eight games. His longest pass completion Saturday was 14 yards.
During the spring and the team's media day in August, Ferentz spoke highly about the confidence he had in Petras and Alex Padilla to get the job done.
Even with all the injuries Iowa has at receiver right now, it needs to see what Padilla can do before going to Rutgers the following week. He brings more mobility than Petras, a change of pace and was 3-0 in his starts last year.
If Ferentz continues to stick with an under-performing quarterback, his words ring hollow of believing in Padilla.
There is a very realistic chance, however, a quarterback change won't solve all the problems.
The offense is generating a paltry 2.8 yards per play. And for a program built on physicality and running the football, the ground game is averaging 1.9 yards per rush.
Iowa isn't getting too much bang for its buck in the $600,000 it is compensating second-year offensive line coach George Barnett.
Inexperience was a significant reason for Iowa's inconsistencies up front last year, but a full season of working with Barnett has not resulted in much progress.
What is the solution at this point?
Wholesale changes, in terms of replacing coaches and putting in an entirely new scheme, don't transpire in the middle of the season. If Iowa continues down this path, changes need to happen on the offensive side of the ball.
Otherwise, it risks losing more impact players to the transfer portal and it could severely impact them in recruiting in the coming seasons.
What high-profile quarterback or receiver would have interest in joining a program which ranks at the bottom of FBS in offense?
In the short term, give Padilla an opportunity and see if some of the receivers scheduled to come back from injury — Keagan Johnson, Nico Ragaini and Diante Vines — can provide a jolt of energy to trigger Iowa's offense.
Because right now, what's on the field is not working.
Photos: Iowa State defeats Iowa to claim Cy-Hawk Trophy
Iowa State quarterback Ashton Cook (18) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla warms up before the start of Saturday's game against Iowa State. Sports editor Matt Coss writes Padilla deserves to get a chance to start Saturday night at home against Nevada.
Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50) takes the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Blake Clark (10) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kicker Drew Stevens (18) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State playes take the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State player warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Joe Labas (5) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A spectator watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The Iowa football team arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Tailgating is no small affair before any game, but on Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes were to take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Iowa City.
Sportswear for fans include dog.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
The Iowa football team arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Emma Weiner of Rockwell plays cornhole while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Tailgating is serious fun.
Maxwell van Orden plays cornhole with Caleb Akelson while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Caroline King, 14, and Alivia Wong, 12, reach out to attempt to catch a football while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday in Iowa City.
Keely Weiner of Rockwell and her daughter Emma play cornhole while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Alivia Wong, 12, throws a football while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) runs the ball during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Aidan Bitter (85) goes up for a catch during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Spectators react during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) stops Iowa State running back Eli Sanders (6) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State cheerleader tumbles through the air during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey (85) tackles Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) stops Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs the ball during the second quarter of Saturday's Cy-Hawk battle at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Brock finished with 100 yards rushing in ISU's 10-7 victory.
Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) runs the ball after an interception during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) looses control of the ball as he is tackled by Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) in the end zone during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) goes up for a catch against Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first quarter of Saturday's showdown in Iowa City. DeJean had 11 tackles for the Hawkeyes in their 10-7 defeat and Hutchinson caught the game-winning TD pass in the fourth quarter.
Spectators react during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands the ball off to Iowa State running back Eli Sanders (6) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State coach reacts to an interception during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A spectator is escorted out of the stands in handcuffs by a police officer during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) is stopped by Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) and Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (19) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) runs the ball during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) is brought down by Iowa State linebacker Carston Marshall (46) and Iowa State wide receiver Greg Gaines III (0) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) stops Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (2) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) makes a catch during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) runs the ball during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State offensive lineman Tyler Maro (50) blocks Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras looks to throw during the second quarter of Saturday's game. The Hawkeyes has mustered just one touchdown in eight quarters this season.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (2) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) huddles during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball against Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) goes up for a catch above Iowa linebacker Logan Klemp (46) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) reacts after intercepting the ball in the end zone during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) is brought down by Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) after a reception during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs the ball as Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase makes a tackle during the third quarter of Saturday's game. Iowa mustered only 150 total yards in Saturday's 10-7 loss to Iowa State.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws as Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (1) tackles him during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Aidan Bitter (85) goes up to catch a pass during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) celebrates with fans after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts to a play during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) is held back as Iowa State players celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs the ball during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Quaron Adams (23) and Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg (72) celebrate on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State staff member celebrates after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50), Iowa State running back Blaze Doxzon (34) and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins (80) kicks the ball during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock is stopped by Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (91) during the third quarter of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium.
An Iowa cheerleader watches the game as rain continues to fall during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State defensive lineman Kaden Sutton (97) celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) embraces a family member after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Connor Colby (77) blocks Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates after Iowa State cefeated Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws as Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (1) comes in to tackle him during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) goes up for a pass but misses the catch against Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State fans react as the Cyclone team walks into the locker room after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa State spectator celebrates during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kicker Aaron Blom missed this game-tying 48-yard field goal attempt on the final play of Saturday's state rivalry game in Iowa City. Tory Taylor had the hold on the attempt at Kinnick Stadium in a game the Cylones won 10-7.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) during the fourth quarter Saturday. DeJean had a career-high 11 tackles for the Hawkeyes in their 10-7 loss.
Iowa State defensive lineman Kyle Krezek (94) and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reaches up but misses a catch in front of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) is tackled during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands the ball off to Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
