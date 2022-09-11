Coss: It's time for Hawkeyes to make a switch under center

IOWA CITY — Before the Iowa football team reported for camp in early August, the university announced all seven home games were sold out for the season.

Anybody looking for a refund? So far, Hawkeye fans have received little entertainment value in return.

The program's offensive futility has become a national punchline ... and for good reason.

Through two games, Iowa has registered more blocked punts and safeties than touchdowns. Iowa has produced two measly scoring drives — a field goal (4 plays for 5 yards) versus South Dakota State, and a touchdown (2 plays for 16 yards) against Iowa State.

The Hawkeyes have 316 yards in two games, only 30 more than former Iowa receiver Charlie Jones has accumulated in the same number for Purdue.

Fans, and even former players, are restless and perturbed.

"This offense is a thief of joy," former Davenport Central and Iowa lineman Julian Vandervelde tweeted following Saturday's 10-7 loss to Iowa State. "It is devoid of hope and sucks the love of football from my bones. Our defense and special teams deserve better."

There is plenty of blame to go around for the shortcomings. The coaching staff has refused to evolve as an offense and there are certainly personnel issues.

Quarterback Spencer Petras, in his fifth year in the program and third season as the starter, has regressed. He is completing only 45% of his passes in two games, a percentage way too low to win at any level of football.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and players have defended Petras saying how well he has practiced. It isn't translating to game day.

Receiver Arland Bruce IV was targeted 11 times in Saturday's Cy-Hawk game. He finished with one reception for nine yards.

Besides Petra's accuracy troubles, he isn't protecting the football. He has been picked off in each of the first two games and lost a fumble against the Cyclones.

“He’s still not getting enough help to really do a fair assessment,” Ferentz said. “He hasn’t been perfect. Nobody has. We have a lot of moving parts right now on offense, and then we’re short-handed a little bit at a couple positions. We’ll keep working through it, and we’ll talk about it (Sunday) and see what happens moving forward.”

The sample size is large enough dating back to the past two seasons that Iowa needs to move in a different direction come Saturday night against Nevada in the final dress rehearsal before Big Ten Conference play.

Petras has thrown one touchdown pass and nine interceptions in his last eight games. His longest pass completion Saturday was 14 yards.

During the spring and the team's media day in August, Ferentz spoke highly about the confidence he had in Petras and Alex Padilla to get the job done.

Even with all the injuries Iowa has at receiver right now, it needs to see what Padilla can do before going to Rutgers the following week. He brings more mobility than Petras, a change of pace and was 3-0 in his starts last year.

If Ferentz continues to stick with an under-performing quarterback, his words ring hollow of believing in Padilla.

There is a very realistic chance, however, a quarterback change won't solve all the problems.

The offense is generating a paltry 2.8 yards per play. And for a program built on physicality and running the football, the ground game is averaging 1.9 yards per rush.

Iowa isn't getting too much bang for its buck in the $600,000 it is compensating second-year offensive line coach George Barnett.

Inexperience was a significant reason for Iowa's inconsistencies up front last year, but a full season of working with Barnett has not resulted in much progress.

What is the solution at this point?

Wholesale changes, in terms of replacing coaches and putting in an entirely new scheme, don't transpire in the middle of the season. If Iowa continues down this path, changes need to happen on the offensive side of the ball.

Otherwise, it risks losing more impact players to the transfer portal and it could severely impact them in recruiting in the coming seasons.

What high-profile quarterback or receiver would have interest in joining a program which ranks at the bottom of FBS in offense?

In the short term, give Padilla an opportunity and see if some of the receivers scheduled to come back from injury — Keagan Johnson, Nico Ragaini and Diante Vines — can provide a jolt of energy to trigger Iowa's offense.

Because right now, what's on the field is not working.