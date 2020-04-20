Could Hawkeyes' Stanley become a Brady backup?

If Tampa Bay has eyes on finding a quarterback to back up Tom Brady in this year’s NFL draft class, Kirk Herbstreit has a suggestion.
“Nate Stanley, he is a guy who jumps out to me the most,’’ the ESPN analyst suggested Monday during a conference call. “He is a guy that I would like in that role, backing up Tom Brady.’’
Herbstreit offered Stanley as a possibility for the Buccaneers when asked what quarterback might be a good selection as a Brady backup at a point in the draft when Tampa Bay might be seeking a signal-caller.
Stanley is among three Hawkeyes projected as mid-to-late round selections during the NFL’s three-day, seven-round draft, which begins Thursday.
While Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa are viewed as likely early-round possibilities, defensive backs Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone join Stanley in the list of players who could be selected at some point in the draft’s final four rounds on Saturday.
“If you’re looking for a guy who would fit, who would be available in the third, fourth round range, Nate Stanley of Iowa would be one of those guys,’’ Herbstreit said.
He listed Stanley’s experience as a starter in all 39 games Iowa has played over the past three seasons, his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame and strong arm among reasons the Menomonie, Wis., native deserves a look at that point in the selection process.
Herbsreit also listed Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, Colorado’s Steven Montez and Oregon State’s Jake Luton as possibilities. The latter two have the same type of build as Stanley.
“If you’re talking about guys who would be comfortable in the same type of approach, those guys would be,’’ Herbstreit said.
He discussed how the quarterback position is evolving in the NFL, with dual-threat prospects coming out of college impacting how offenses are built.
However, he still sees room in the game for players who bring a more traditional pro-style look under center.
“NFL teams still want their quarterback to stay in the pocket, trust those five guys up front who are protecting him and then make plays,’’ Herbstreit said. “That’s still important.’’
Stanley developed in that type of system at Iowa.
He quarterbacked the Hawkeyes to a 29-12 record over the past three seasons, finishing second on Iowa’s career list to Chuck Long with 8,302 passing yards and 68 touchdown passes and third with 8,197 yards of total offense.
Stanley also ranked second on Iowa’s career list with 673 pass completions and 1,155 attempts.
After leading the Hawkeyes to a bowl victory for a third straight season, Stanley trained in Los Angeles before competing in the NFL Combine in February. In Indianapolis, he finished fifth among quarterbacks in the 20-yard shuttle and eighth among players at his position in both the 40-yard dash and three-cone drill.
All of those things, along with the durability he demonstrated throughout his career, leave Stanley regarded among the top 10 quarterbacks available in this year’s draft class.
His position in mock drafts has improved recently, in part a reflection of the revelation that his score of 40 on the Wonderlic exam was the highest among draft-eligible quarterbacks.
Bob McGinn of The Athletic reported last week that Georgia’s Jake Fromm at 35 and LSU’s Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow at 34 were next in line behind Stanley in the test, which measures general cognitive ability in the area of math, vocabulary and reasoning.
Stanley was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection at Iowa, earning a degree in human physiology while maintaining a 3.56 grade-point average.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!