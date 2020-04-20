Could Hawkeyes' Stanley become a Brady backup?

Herbsreit also listed Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, Colorado’s Steven Montez and Oregon State’s Jake Luton as possibilities. The latter two have the same type of build as Stanley.

“If you’re talking about guys who would be comfortable in the same type of approach, those guys would be,’’ Herbstreit said.

He discussed how the quarterback position is evolving in the NFL, with dual-threat prospects coming out of college impacting how offenses are built.

However, he still sees room in the game for players who bring a more traditional pro-style look under center.

“NFL teams still want their quarterback to stay in the pocket, trust those five guys up front who are protecting him and then make plays,’’ Herbstreit said. “That’s still important.’’

Stanley developed in that type of system at Iowa.

He quarterbacked the Hawkeyes to a 29-12 record over the past three seasons, finishing second on Iowa’s career list to Chuck Long with 8,302 passing yards and 68 touchdown passes and third with 8,197 yards of total offense.

Stanley also ranked second on Iowa’s career list with 673 pass completions and 1,155 attempts.