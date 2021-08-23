COVID issues will result in Big Ten forfeits

Any Big Ten teams that cannot compete against other conference teams because of COVID-19 issues will have to forfeit games beginning this week.
The Big Ten announced the policy Monday following approval by conference athletic directors, chancellors and presidents, unveiling a plan which mirrors forfeiture policies announced in recent weeks by other conferences.
The conference said the plan was made after collaboration and communication with the Big Ten task force for emerging infectious diseases and the league’s sports medicine committee.
Under the policy, if a Big Ten team is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19 issues, that contest will be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled.
The contest will be declared a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for the opponent in the conference standings.
If both teams are unable to participate in a conference competition due to COVID-19 and the competition is not able to be played on its scheduled date, the competition would be considered a no contest.
The policy in part is designed to encourage student-athletes, coaches and staff members of Big Ten teams to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Last season, games that could not be played were ruled a no contest.
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, whose team played only eight of its 10 scheduled games last season because of COVID issues with opponents, understands the reasoning.
“We’re coming off of a year where we got to play eight games and our last two games dematerialized because our opponents couldn’t make it to the starting line,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s just a reminder of how precious every opportunity to play is.’’
Ferentz said at Iowa’s media day earlier this month that Hawkeye players are continuing to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, saying staff members are working to educate players on how individual choices can impact the entire team.
In July, Ferentz placed Iowa’s team vaccination rate at around 70 percent. By mid-August, he said that number had climbed “substantially’’ and was expected to continue to rise as the season approaches.
At the Big Ten kickoff in late July, coaches from Iowa opponents Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern indicated their team vaccination rates had topped 90 percent while Wisconsin reported an 85-percent rate.