'Crazy' times at Kinnick, Hawkeyes rally for win

"I had all the confidence in the world that we could get it done," Hankins said. "The first half, things were a little iffy for the whole team, but we got it together."

The Hawkeyes had trailed since the opening quarter before Petras waited for the right moment to hit a wide-open Ragaini on the first play of a drive.

Petras waited for a blitz-free opportunity — a rarity in Saturday’s game from an aggressive Penn State defense — and called the play Ragaini had been waiting for.

"We had it in our back pocket, waiting for the right moment all game," Petras said.

The junior quarterback rolled right and threw left to Ragaini, who was open on the left side of the field.

He caught the ball in stride just inside the 20-yard line, took off toward the left sideline and lunged into the end zone for the score that erased the 20-16 lead Penn State held.

"We worked on it all week," Ragaini said. "We knew if the guy bit, it would be there. But, it had to be the right time. Spence threw a great ball."

The third field goal of the game by Caleb Shudak — a 35-yard connection with 8:08 left in the game — positioned Iowa to take the lead on Ragaini’s first touchdown reception of the season.