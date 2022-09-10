Cy-Hawk football: Iowa-Iowa State statistics

Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Iowa State;0;3;0;7;--;10
Iowa;7;0;0;0;--;7
First quarter
IA – Leshon Williams 9-yard run (Aaron Blom kick). Drive – 2 plays, 16 yards, 0:41. Time remaining – 12:21. Score – Iowa 7-0
Second quarter
ISU – Jace Gilbert 22-yard FG. Drive – 14 plays, 76 yards, 5:06. Time remaining – 3:45. Score – Iowa 7-3
Fourth quarter
ISU – Xavier Hutchinson 8-yard pass from Hunter Dekkers (Gilbert kick). Drive – 21 plays, 99 yards, 11:49. Time remaining – 8:27. Score – Iowa State 10-7
A – 69, 250
;ISU;IA
First downs;21;11
Rushes-yards;41-129;25-58
Passing yards;184;92
Comp-Att-Int;25-38-2;12-27-1
Total yards;313;150
Return yards;18;0
Punts-avg.;6-33.0;6-50.7
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2
Penalties-yards;5-45;4-25
Possession time;38:15;21:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – Iowa State, Jirehl Brock 27-100, Hunter Deckers 9-14, Eli Sanders 4-10, Jaylin Noel 1-5; Iowa, Leshon Williams 14-34, Kaleb Johnson 4-13, Gavin Williams 2-10, Spencer Petras 2-1, Arland Bruce IV 2-0, Monte Pottebaum 1-0
Passing – Iowa State, Dekkers 25-38-2-184-1; Iowa, Petras 12-26-1-92-0
Receiving – Iowa State, Xavier Hutchinson 11-98, Brock 5-18, Noel 3-23, Aidan Bitter 2-20, Dimitri Stanley 5-9, Sean Shaw 1-11, Jared Rus 1-5; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 8-55, Luke Lachey 2-14, Alec Wick 1-14, Bruce 1-9
Tackle leaders – Iowa State, O’Rien Vance 4-2-6, Myles Purchase 5-0-5, Colby Reeder 3-1-4, Anthony Johnson 3-1-4, Isaiah Lee 1-3-4; Iowa, Cooper DeJean 6-5-11, Seth Benson 1-9-10, Quinn Schulte 7-2-9, Riley Moss 7-2-9, Jack Campbell 5-4-9
The Iowa season
Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3
Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Sept. 17;Nevada;6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24;at Rutgers, TBA
Oct. 1;Michigan, TBA
Oct. 8;at Illinois, TBA
Oct. 22;at Ohio State, TBA
Oct. 29;Northwestern, 2 or 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA
Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA
Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA
Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.
The Iowa State season
Sept. 3;Iowa State 42, SE Missouri St. 10
Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Sept. 17;Ohio, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24;Baylor, TBA
Oct. 1;at Kansas, TBA
Oct. 8;Kansas State, TBA
Oct. 15;at Texas, TBA
Oct. 29;Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 5;West Virginia;TBA
Nov. 12;at Oklahoma State;TBA
Nov. 19;Texas Tech;TBA
Nov. 26;at TCU;TBA