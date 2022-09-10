 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Cy-Hawk football: Iowa-Iowa State statistics

  • Updated
  • 0
080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo at midfield at Kinnick Stadium

 FILE PHOTO

Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Iowa State;0;3;0;7;--;10

Iowa;7;0;0;0;--;7

First quarter

IA – Leshon Williams 9-yard run (Aaron Blom kick). Drive – 2 plays, 16 yards, 0:41. Time remaining – 12:21. Score – Iowa 7-0

Second quarter

ISU – Jace Gilbert 22-yard FG. Drive – 14 plays, 76 yards, 5:06. Time remaining – 3:45. Score – Iowa 7-3

Fourth quarter

ISU – Xavier Hutchinson 8-yard pass from Hunter Dekkers (Gilbert kick). Drive – 21 plays, 99 yards, 11:49. Time remaining – 8:27. Score – Iowa State 10-7

A – 69, 250

;ISU;IA

People are also reading…

First downs;21;11

Rushes-yards;41-129;25-58

Passing yards;184;92

Comp-Att-Int;25-38-2;12-27-1

Total yards;313;150

Return yards;18;0

Punts-avg.;6-33.0;6-50.7

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties-yards;5-45;4-25

Possession time;38:15;21:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – Iowa State, Jirehl Brock 27-100, Hunter Deckers 9-14, Eli Sanders 4-10, Jaylin Noel 1-5; Iowa, Leshon Williams 14-34, Kaleb Johnson 4-13, Gavin Williams 2-10, Spencer Petras 2-1, Arland Bruce IV 2-0, Monte Pottebaum 1-0

Passing – Iowa State, Dekkers 25-38-2-184-1; Iowa, Petras 12-26-1-92-0

Receiving – Iowa State, Xavier Hutchinson 11-98, Brock 5-18, Noel 3-23, Aidan Bitter 2-20, Dimitri Stanley 5-9, Sean Shaw 1-11, Jared Rus 1-5; Iowa, Sam LaPorta 8-55, Luke Lachey 2-14, Alec Wick 1-14, Bruce 1-9

Tackle leaders – Iowa State, O’Rien Vance 4-2-6, Myles Purchase 5-0-5, Colby Reeder 3-1-4, Anthony Johnson 3-1-4, Isaiah Lee 1-3-4; Iowa, Cooper DeJean 6-5-11, Seth Benson 1-9-10, Quinn Schulte 7-2-9, Riley Moss 7-2-9, Jack Campbell 5-4-9

The Iowa season

Sept. 3;Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17;Nevada;6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24;at Rutgers, TBA

Oct. 1;Michigan, TBA

Oct. 8;at Illinois, TBA

Oct. 22;at Ohio State, TBA

Oct. 29;Northwestern, 2 or 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5;at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 12;Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 19;at Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 25;Nebraska, 3 p.m.

The Iowa State season

Sept. 3;Iowa State 42, SE Missouri St. 10

Sept. 10;Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sept. 17;Ohio, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24;Baylor, TBA

Oct. 1;at Kansas, TBA

Oct. 8;Kansas State, TBA

Oct. 15;at Texas, TBA

Oct. 29;Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 5;West Virginia;TBA

Nov. 12;at Oklahoma State;TBA

Nov. 19;Texas Tech;TBA

Nov. 26;at TCU;TBA

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News