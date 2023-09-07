IOWA CITY — For Iowa All-American defensive back Cooper DeJean, the Cy-Hawk Series is different.
After losing to rival Iowa State last season for the first time since 2014, the Hawkeyes are not shying away from the significance of Saturday’s game in Ames.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean returns an interception for a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of a Sept. 24, 2022, game in Piscataway, New Jersey. DeJean was the Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The Hawkeyes play Saturday at Iowa State on Saturday.
Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
“I think everybody understands that this is a big game. There’s a little more added importance with it being our in-state rival and with that trophy at stake,” DeJean said. “Guys know how important this game is, and we’re preparing for it.”
DeJean was watching the series long before he played in it.
“Growing up in Iowa, this was the game where everybody would come over to the house and watch,” DeJean said. “Being from the state and getting to play in this game means a lot to the guys from Iowa.”
Both teams enter Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX at 1-0.
The Hawkeyes were ranked 25th in the AP Preseason Top 25, but dropped out of the poll Tuesday after their 24-14 home win over Utah State.
The Cyclones took care of Northern Iowa 30-9 in Ames to start the season.
DeJean, the Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, was a tough grader on the win over the Aggies.
“I feel like for me there were some plays I gave up that I shouldn’t have given up,” he said. “There was an opportunity in the punt return game that I missed out on, but it was the first game. We gotta get better every game.”
The Hawkeyes were in control throughout, but a fourth-quarter TD by the Aggies, followed by a two-point conversion, made for a sour taste afterward.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) was the Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The Hawkeyes play at Iowa State on Saturday.
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS
“There were a few shifts in momentum we felt like we didn’t handle as well as we could have,” DeJean said. “We felt like there were some drives we left out there where we didn’t get off the field as well as we could have.”
Iowa was outgained 329-284 by a team coming off a losing season in the Mountain West. Iowa State struggled even more so, uncharacteristically, last season. Head coach Matt Campbell’s Cyclones finished 4-8, but one of those wins came with the Cy-Hawk trophy.
“Losing that game last year really stuck with me, and a lot of guys,” DeJean said. “Obviously, every game is important, but when it’s your in-state rival, and a trophy game, yeah, it’s one we definitely want to win. We want to get that trophy back.”
The game will be squarely on the radar of NFL talent evaluators. DeJean and Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa are two of the premier defensive backs in college football. Pro Football Focus ranked DeJean the No. 3 DB coming into the season. Tampa was eighth.
All of that is secondary to DeJean, whose focus is squarely on the end result.
“I think you just try to focus on being as prepared as you possibly can for this opponent and what we have to do in order to be successful,” he said. “This game means a lot to both teams. It’s really important, so I think all of the focus needs to be on our preparation so that we’re ready for Saturday.”
Photos: Iowa State defeats Iowa to claim Cy-Hawk Trophy
Iowa State quarterback Ashton Cook (18) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla warms up before the start of a September game against Iowa State earlier this season. Padilla committed to SMU after entering the transfer portal in November.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50) takes the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Blake Clark (10) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa kicker Drew Stevens (18) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State playes take the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State player warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Joe Labas warms up before the start of a college football game between the Hawkeyes and Iowa State earlier this season.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes the field for warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A spectator watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) warms up before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches warm ups before the start of a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Iowa football team arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
More than 40 current student-athletes from Iowa and Iowa State are under investigation for online sports wagering, something that violates NCAA rules.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sportswear for fans include dog.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Iowa football team arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emma Weiner of Rockwell plays cornhole while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tailgating is serious fun.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maxwell van Orden plays cornhole with Caleb Akelson while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Caroline King, 14, and Alivia Wong, 12, reach out to attempt to catch a football while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Keely Weiner of Rockwell and her daughter Emma play cornhole while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alivia Wong, 12, throws a football while tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from tailgating before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa running back Leshon Williams carries the ball during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State last month at Kinnick Stadium. The sophomore has rushed for 204 yards in four games.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Aidan Bitter (85) goes up for a catch during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators react during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon, left, stops Iowa State running back Eli Sanders during the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' loss to the Cyclones in September at Kinnick Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State cheerleader tumbles through the air during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey (85) tackles Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) stops Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs the ball during the second quarter of Saturday's Cy-Hawk battle at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Brock finished with 100 yards rushing in ISU's 10-7 victory.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) runs the ball after an interception during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) looses control of the ball as he is tackled by Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) in the end zone during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) goes up for a catch against Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the first quarter of Saturday's showdown in Iowa City. DeJean had 11 tackles for the Hawkeyes in their 10-7 defeat and Hutchinson caught the game-winning TD pass in the fourth quarter.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators react during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands the ball off to Iowa State running back Eli Sanders (6) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State coach reacts to an interception during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A spectator is escorted out of the stands in handcuffs by a police officer during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) is stopped by Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) and Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (19) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Leshon Williams (4) runs the ball during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) is brought down by Iowa State linebacker Carston Marshall (46) and Iowa State wide receiver Greg Gaines III (0) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson stops Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers during the teams' game in September. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said Benson is "one of the most determined guys, loves to prove people wrong."
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts tackles Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel during the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' loss to the Cyclones last Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Roberts recorded a career-high six tackles in the game.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) makes a catch during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) runs the ball during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State offensive lineman Tyler Maro (50) blocks Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras looks to throw during the second quarter of a game earlier this season. Iowa attempts to go into its midseason bye week with a win Saturday at Illinois.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts tackles Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel during the first quarter last Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium. Roberts had six tackles in the Hawkeyes' 10-7 loss.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras speaks in the huddle during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' loss to Iowa State on Saturday. Despite a 45.1% completion rate, Petras will start this week against Nevada.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball against Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) runs with the ball after a reception against Iowa earlier this season. The Cyclones face their second big road test of the season Saturday at unbeaten Kansas.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) goes up for a catch above Iowa linebacker Logan Klemp (46) during the second quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) reacts after intercepting the ball in the end zone during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State last month at Kinnick Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell looks on during the second quarter of last week's Cy-Hawk game in Iowa City. The Cyclones play host to Ohio University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) is brought down by Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) after a reception during the first quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs the ball as Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase makes a tackle during the third quarter of Saturday's game. Iowa mustered only 150 total yards in Saturday's 10-7 loss to Iowa State.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws under pressure from Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. during the Hawkeyes' 10-7 loss to the Cyclones last season.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Aidan Bitter (85) goes up to catch a pass during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (2) celebrates with fans after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts to a play during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) is held back as Iowa State players celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) runs the ball during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Quaron Adams (23) and Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg (72) celebrate on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State staff member celebrates after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws during the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50), Iowa State running back Blaze Doxzon (34) and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins (80) kicks the ball during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock is stopped by Iowa's Lukas Van Ness (91) during the third quarter of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa cheerleader watches the game as rain continues to fall during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State defensive lineman Kaden Sutton (97) celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) embraces a family member after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa offensive lineman Connor Colby (77) blocks Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder (4) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates after Iowa State cefeated Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws as Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. (1) comes in to tackle him during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) goes up for a pass but misses the catch against Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State fans react as the Cyclone team walks into the locker room after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
An Iowa State spectator celebrates during the fourth quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa kicker Aaron Blom missed this potential game-tying 48-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the Hawkeyes' 10-7 loss to Iowa State last weekend. Blom is 1-for-3 on the year in field goal tries.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) during the fourth quarter Saturday. DeJean had a career-high 11 tackles for the Hawkeyes in their 10-7 loss.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State defensive lineman Kyle Krezek (94) and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy as they celebrate after defeating Iowa, 10-7, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reaches up but misses a catch in front of Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) is tackled during the third quarter during the annual Cy-Hawk game in September 2022 at Kinnick Stadium. Brock is making his return to the field after sustaining a foot injury last season.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) hands the ball off to Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock (21) during the third quarter of a college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!