Cy-Hawk Gameday: Iowa State at Iowa

IOWA STATE AT IOWA

WEEK 2: 3 P.M., KINNICK STADIUM

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), KJOC (1170 AM)

LINE: Iowa by 3.5

SERIES: Iowa 46-22

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

The ‘X’ factor: While Iowa will likely be without receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson again this week, one of the nation’s top receivers is at the core of the Iowa State passing game. Only one receiver in FBS football has more than the 155 catches Xavier Hutchinson has on his collegiate resume. His three touchdown catches in ISU’s 42-10 season-opening win were the most by a Cyclone since Quenton Bundrage had three TD receptions vs. Iowa in 2013.

Run-game traction: With hopes of opening up the play-action passing game, Iowa will look to get its rushing attack going this week. Leshon Williams finished with 72 yards in the Hawkeyes’ 7-3 win over South Dakota State last week, but as a team Iowa averaged a paltry 1.6 yards per carry. The Hawkeyes typically consider 4 yards per carry an acceptable number. Iowa is hopeful that projected starter Gavin Williams will play this week after missing the opener.

Building around Brock: After living in Breece Hall’s shadows a year ago, Jirehl Brock stepped into the starting lineup and recorded the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career in the Cyclones’ opener. The 6-foot, 220-pound junior from Quincy, Ill., ran for 99 of his 104 yards in the second half of the ISU opener. One of his back-ups, Cartevious North, is questionable this week with an injury.

A different look: Iowa State’s three-man defensive front and use of five defensive backs is somewhat unique to Iowa opponents. Will McDonald IV, the co-defensive lineman of the year in the Big 12 last season, is the most high-profile player on a defense which will work to do something it has not done in its last five games vs. Iowa — create a turnover. McDonald is the ISU’s career sacks leader with 29.

The field position game: The leg of Tory Taylor is a difference maker. The Iowa punter averaged 47.9 yards on 10 punts last week, forcing South Dakota State into a situation where its average starting position was problematic at the 16-yard line versus a defense which allowed 120 yards. Jaylin Noel returned one punt last week for Iowa State, losing two yards. ISU's first-year punter, freshman Tyler Perkins, averaged 46.7 yards on three punts last week.

— Steve Batterson

STATISTICAL LEADERS

IOWA (1-0, 0-0)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Spencer Petras;11;25;1;109;0

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Leshon Williams;24;72;3.0;0

Arland Bruce IV;1;11;11.0;0

Monte Pottebaum;1;3;3.0;0

Kaleb Johnson;3;0;0.0;0

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Arland Bruce IV;5;68;13.6;0

Leshon Williams;2;23;11.5;0

Sam LaPorta;2;9;4.5;0

Luke Lachey;1;6;6.0;0

INTERCEPTIONS: None

SACKS: Joe Evans 2, Logan Lee 1.5

TACKLES: Jack Campbell 12, Logan Lee 6, Jestin Jacobs 5, Seth Benson 4, Cooper DeJean 4, Joe Evans 4

PUNT RETURNS: Arland Bruce IV 5-17-3.4

KICKOFF RETURNS: Riley Moss 2-41-20.5

IOWA STATE (1-0, 0-0)

PASSING;COMP;ATT;INT;YDS;TD

Hunter Dekkers;25;31;1;293;4

RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Jirehl Brock;16;104;6.5;1

Eli Sanders;7;24;3.4;0

Cartevious Norton;3;21;7.0;0

Deon Silas;6;17;2.8;1

RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD

Xavier Hutchinson;8;128;16.0;3

Jaylin Noel;6;25;4.2;0

Sean Shaw;2;21;10.5;0

DeShawn Hanika;2;16;8.0;1

INTERCEPTIONS: Tyler Onyedim 1

SACKS: None

TACKLES: Beau Freyler 5, Myles Mendeszoon 5, Colby Reeder 5, Trevon Howard 4, Jeremiah Cooper 3, T.J. Tampa 3, O’Rien Vance 3, Gerry Vaughn 3

PUNT RETURNS: Jaylin Noel 1-(-2)-(-2.0)

KICKOFF RETURNS: Eli Sanders 2-40-20.0

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers vs. Iowa DB Kaevon Merriweather: The Cyclones’ 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback completed 25-of-31 passes and became the first ISU quarterback ever to throw four touchdown passes in his starting debut last week. He has experience against Iowa, completing 11-of-16 passes in a reserve role a year ago. He’ll face a secondary that helped the Hawkeyes lead FBS football with 25 interceptions last season. Merriweather and cornerback Riley Moss are the most experienced Iowa players on the back end of an Iowa defense that has turned ISU over nine times in its last five games against the Cyclones.