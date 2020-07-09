Cy-Hawk off as Big Ten limits fall sports

If Big Ten football teams are able to play this fall, competition will be limited to other Big Ten teams.

The conference announced this afternoon that all of its fall sports programs will move to Big Ten-only schedules for 2020.

Details will be announced at a later date, but in football that will mean for the first time in 43 years there will be no Iowa-Iowa State football game.

The Hawkeyes were scheduled to host the Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 12, one week after opening the season with a game against Northern Iowa that will now also be canceled.

Iowa's other nonconference game against Northern Illinois will also not be played.

Illinois will lose scheduled home games against Illinois State, Connecticut and Bowling Green.

Both the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini will now play five home games and five road games against conference competition.

In its statement, the Big Ten said, "By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.''