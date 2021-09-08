Cy-Hawk roots run deep for Hawkeyes' Shudak

The consistency in Shudak’s work on kickoffs added to that confidence.

That work also provided Shudak with the opportunity to compete on the same field as his father two years ago, kicking off for Iowa in its most recent game at Jack Trice Stadium.

This weekend, he hopes his leg can have an even greater impact on the outcome.

“Coach (Matt) Campbell has done good things with the program at Iowa State and we know going over there this season that we’re going to have play well as a team,’’ Shudak said. “We’re going to have to play our best ball and if it comes down to a kick, I plan to be ready to go.’’

He knows Iowa State will always be a part of his father and suspects it was tough for him at first to see his son in an Iowa uniform.

“I grew up watching Iowa State play. He’s always been a diehard fan, but I think he’s come around a bit, seeing the type of experience I’ve had at Iowa and knowing how much I’ve enjoyed it here,’’ Shudak said.

And this week the advice a father gave to his son prior to his last game against an instate rival has been as consistent as his kicking.

“Just have fun. It’s a game. There’s no need to stress,’’ Shudak said. “He’s always telling me to just take it all in and enjoy it.’’

