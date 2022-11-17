 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cy-Hawk Series extended

Coaches Kirk Ferentz of Iowa and Matt Campbell of Iowa State share a handshake prior to the 2021 Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones will continue to meet annually through 2027 under a two-year extension in the contract between the two schools announced Thursday.

Football teams from Iowa and Iowa State will continue to meet on the football field through at least 2027.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta and Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard jointly announced Thursday a two-year extension of the Cy-Hawk Series.

The extension adds a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sept. 12, 2026 and at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 11, 2027 to the existing contract between the schools. All other terms of the previous contract remain unchanged.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones have met annually since 1977 with the exception of 2020 when the Big Ten did not allow its teams to play nonconference games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa and Iowa State first met in football in 1894 and the Hawkeyes hold a 46-23 advantage after winning six of the last seven games between the teams.

The Cyclones won this year's game at Kinnick Stadium, 10-7, and the teams are scheduled to play in 2023 on Sept. 9 at Jack Trice Stadium.

