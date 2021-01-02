Cyclone defense dominates second half

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose already led all linebackers in interceptions with four before the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

In the fourth quarter, with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left in the game against Oregon, Rose got his fifth interception to seal Iowa State’s 34-17 win.

The defense as a whole shut down the Ducks in the second half.

Rose’s interception wasn’t the only turnover the Cyclones forced. Isheem Young and Jake Hummel both forced fumbles, and each time O’Rien Vance was there to scoop them up.

“Like Coach (Jon) Heacock always says, if we do our jobs, we should be in the right place,” Vance said. “I feel like throughout the second half, that's our whole mentality. We did our jobs, and we came out with turnovers.”

Vance was the Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP with four tackles, a tackle for a loss and the two fumble recoveries.

“I mean, hey, if anyone was going to get it, I want O’Rien Vance to get it,” Rose said. “O.V. has been battling all year. I'm just glad to see his best football being played at the end of the season.”

Oregon got just 88 yards in the second half and averaged just 4.1 yards per play.