Cyclone O-line facing stacked boxes

AMES — College football writer Phil Steele had Iowa State’s offensive line graded as the fourth best in the country in his preseason magazine.

On Saturday in Iowa State’s 41-38 loss to Texas Tech, Breece Hall rushed for just 51 yards on 18 carries.

It’d be easy to pin his lack of success on the offensive line because Hall has established himself as one of the nation’s best running backs, but that’s not completely fair to the line.

“That’s two weeks in a row now, where we got every defensive person in the box that could be in the box,” Campbell said. “I chuckle a little bit when people come after the offensive line that don’t know football and don’t realize that there are nine guys standing in the box trying to suffocate the running game.”

That being said, Campbell does recognize that the line wasn’t perfect, either.

“That doesn’t take away that we need to be better and we can be better because there were times that we were not at the standard that we wanted on Saturday,” Campbell said. “You do have to be able to block nine guys in the box at times, too. We’ve done that here and we’ve been able to do it well but we weren’t as good as we needed to be at times on Saturday.”