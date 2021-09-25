Cyclone rally falls just shy vs. Baylor

Each phase of Iowa State’s football team played well at times but each phase had key mistakes and had bad stretches Saturday, dooming the No. 14 Cyclones in a 31-29 loss to Baylor in Waco, Texas.
Iowa State’s defense gave up touchdowns on the first three Baylor drives, providing little resistance early. The Bears averaged nine yards per play in this stretch and quarterback Gerry Bohanon had 140 yards passing on 10 of 11 and two touchdowns and had 18 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Baylor ended the half with 146 passing yards and 67 rushing yards, totaling 213 yards. Coming into the game, Iowa State was allowing just 194 yards per game.
In typical Jon Heacock fashion, the defense upped its game in the second half, with Isheem Young forcing a fumble and Kym-Mani King recovering. It also allowed just 70 second-half yards and just no touchdowns. Iowa State held Baylor to minus-4 yards in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to have success on first down. We were able to have some negative-yardage plays, which I think was really positive,” Iowa State coach Matt Campell said. “Some of those plays were there for the making (early on), but we were a little off. The ability to make those adjustments gave our team a chance to win the football game.”
The one touchdown Baylor got in the second half came from its special teams, Iowa State's Achilles heel Saturday.
Baylor’s Trestan Ebner, an All-American returner, took a kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Then, in the fourth quarter, Ebner returned a punt 41 yards to the Iowa State 16-yard line. The Cyclones forced Baylor to settle for a field goal, giving Iowa State one last chance to tie.
Really the only positive for Iowa State's special teams was Andrew Mevis, who made three field goals, all 35 yards or longer. Those points kept Iowa State in a game in which its offense often sputtered out after it crossed the 50.
For the offense, running back Breece Hall was spectacular throughout the game, posting 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
Hall’s rushing touchdowns each broke records for the junior running back. His first touchdown was his 16th straight game with a touchdown, breaking Missouri’s Corby Jones’ Big 12 record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.
Hall also broke the school record for most career touchdowns with 39.
On top of his impressive runs, Hall added five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
The touchdown he caught gave Iowa State one last chance to tie at the end of the game.
On that drive, quarterback Brock Purdy was a magician, escaping sacks and pressures and continuing to find open players and make plays. On a 3rd-and-eight on the Baylor 41, Purdy was pressured with multiple Baylor players in his face. Purdy threw up a prayer, which was answered by Hall, who turned what would’ve been a 10-plus yard loss into a seven-yard gain.
On the next play, Hall got the first down with a two-yard rush.
History repeated itself a few plays later when Baylor sent an all-out-blitz when Iowa State was at the 16 yard line. While back-peddling, Purdy found a wide-open Hall who walked into the end zone to make the score 31-29 in favor of Baylor and give the Cyclones a chance.
On the two-point conversion, Purdy fumbled the snap and had to put up another prayer. This one, however, was intercepted by Baylor’s J.T. Woods, thwarting the Iowa State comeback.
Purdy finished the day 23-34 for 283 yards, a touchdown and the interception.
Iowa State hosts Kansas next week.